The Campbell County High School girls swimming and diving team went into its season-opening meet Friday in Laramie with high expectations for the fall sports season.
The Camels had a number of swimmers put in plenty of work during the offseason, coach Phil Rehard said. Campbell County has a total of 16 swimmers in the pool this season. Freshman Liliyana Hartley is the Camels’ lone diver this season.
Campbell County is led by five seniors who Rehard will rely on for leadership both in and out of the pool.
“You always lean on your seniors in every sport, same with swimming,” Rehard said. “The seniors are definitely the ones that lead the team and know the ropes and understand what each meet is going to bring because they already have that experience.
“You definitely lean on them to guide the way and to help those underclassmen.”
The Camels also had four freshmen come out for the team, which is an encouraging sign for the Campbell County swim program, Rehard said.
One of the main goals for Rehard and his team is to qualify at least 10 swimmers for the state meet in November. The Camels took nine swimmers to state last season.
“I think we have the possibility of maybe getting 12 (state qualifiers),” Rehard said. “We haven’t had over 10 since we split (with Thunder Basin) so if we got to 10 that would definitely be a big number there.
“I think we definitely have the kids to get to 12.”
Campbell County is still riding the momentum from last year’s state meet in Laramie, where the Camels finished third as a team behind Cheyenne Central in second and Laramie in first. The Camels have three individual champions and one state-champion relay team returning this season.
Senior Berkeley Christensen won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 55.19 seconds. It was her third straight title in the 200-yard freestyle. Sophomore Zoe Gallion finished third behind Christensen at 2:01.92.
Camel junior Skye Rehard returns this year after winning the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.57. Senior Allison Granat was first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.03 and second in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.14.
Gallion also took second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:29.34. Christensen and Skye Rehard took second and third place in the 100-yard butterfly with times of 57.29 and 1:01.67 respectively.
Christensen’s time was .28 seconds away from Laramie’s first-place finisher Anna Roesler.
The Camels will also return its 200-yard medley relay championship team from last year. Skye Rehard, Christensen, Granat and junior Ryann Drube combined for a first-place finish at 1:49.89.
“It was definitely a big meet for us last year and that’s kind of propelled us,” Rehard said. “A lot of those girls worked hard in the offseason knowing that we were going to be really strong this year.”
Rehard is going into his 14th season at CCHS. He took over the Camels swim program in 2002 but didn’t coach from 2011 to 2016.
Beyond qualifying as many swimmers as possible for state, Rehard’s next goal will be to finish in the top 3 as a team at state.
“The ultimate goal is to have the last day be as fun as the first day,” Rehard said. “Their energy level is focused on trying to get the job done this year.”
Campbell County won seven consecutive state championships from 2005 to 2011. After Cheyenne East won the title in 2012, the Camel girls won four more state championships from 2013 to 2016.
The opening of Thunder Basin in 2017 has divided participation numbers nearly in half in the Campbell County Aquatic Center. Opposite of Campbell County’s 16 swimmers in the pool is 18 more swimmers at Thunder Basin going into the season.
Despite having fewer swimmers, the Camel girls still have found success at the state meet. Since 2017, the Camels have finished sixth, third, fourth and third as a team.
Nineteen state championship banners hang in the Aquatic Center to remind the Camels of the success the girls program has had in the pool over the last three decades. The banners are a way to motivate the team each year to add to the collection, Rehard said.
“Swimming in Campbell County has a huge tradition just like a lot of the other sports do,” Rehard said. “It’s fun to be back in that position where you can say, ‘Man we have a shot at this.’
“They see these banners every single day, so I tell them, ‘Let’s try to bring home another one.’”
Gillette swimmers who qualify for state won’t have to travel far to participate. The state meet will be at the Aquatic Center for both the boys and girls.
Last year’s state meet was moved to Laramie because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We have an awesome facility here and we look forward to having the state meet here,” Rehard said. “The girls get to sleep in their own beds and they get to eat home cooking and stuff like that, so it’s definitely an advantage and we relish and look forward to that.”
Campbell County started the season with the Laramie Relays on Friday and will return to the pool for the Laramie Pentathlons at 9 a.m. Saturday. The Camels’ home-opener will be Friday at 4 p.m. versus Laramie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.