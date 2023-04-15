The start to the softball season for Campbell County High School was frustrating more than anything. Coach Haley Gray knew how good a team she had, but limited time practicing outside hurt the Camels in a lot of areas of the game.
Things began to change this weekend. In the Friday's two-game series against Cheyenne Central High School, the game started with an attempted bunt from Cheyenne Central that third baseman Courtney Thayer dove to snag the ball and threw the first out on the first pitch of the game.
When the Camels took the plate, Lanae Kimbley homered. Gray watched as Kimbley round the bases and thought to herself: "Finally, this is my team."
The Camels were the team Gray knew they could be this weekend, sweeping visiting Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East.
Friday
After the home run from Kimbley, Campbell County scored four runs in the second and five runs in the third. A walk, two singles and a home run from pitcher Avery Gray gave the team a 5-0 lead. In the third, it was three errors, three walks and a double from Kimbley that added another five runs for the Camels.
Cheyenne Central's lone run came in the fourth from an error at third base. The Camels' defense held and didn't allow another score in the game.
Campbell County added two more runs in the fourth, bringing the team to its winning total of 12. An RBI triple from Bayley Gray and a ground out later gave Campbell County its two runs.
In the circle, Avery Gray threw five innings with two hits allowed and seven strikeouts.
In game 2, Cheyenne Central took an early lead 3-1 lead after the first frame after a slow start for Jadeyn Snyder and the defense. After allowing another three runs in the second inning, the defense tightened up and pulled away. Samantha Torres came in relief of Snyder and gave up only three hits in two scoreless innings.
The Camels broke the game out at the plate in the second inning, scoring eight times. Six batters got a hit in the inning as the Camels went through the entire batting lineup.
Cheyenne Central couldn't recapture its offensive momentum while Campbell County continued to add runs. The Camels scored 13 unanswered runs to win the game 14-6. Taylor Curtin finished with three hits and five RBI.
Saturday
Cheyenne East came into the weekend as the top team in some rankings across the state. Avery Gray started in the circle again and began the game with two strikeouts in both of the first two innings. In her first place appearance, Gray doubled to bring Kimbley home for the first run of the game. Her second appearance was a triple that brought two Camels home.
The top of the third inning got dicey for Campbell County as several Thunderbirds advanced through the bases and even scored on passed balls. The Camels eventually ended the inning but not before losing their lead to Cheyenne East 4-3.
For the next two innings, the two teams traded scores and were neck-and-neck. Bayley Gray moved to catcher which fixed the passed ball issues. From there, the Camels were able to score twice in the sixth and prevent any more runs by Cheyenne East to take a 10-5 win.
Avery Gray finished 3-4 at the plate with three RBI and 14 strikeouts in the circle.
In the final game of the weekend, the weather gave a unique challenge as precipitation and wind came in short bursts.
It didn't impact the team's offensively at the start as there were 15 combined runs in the first inning. Cheyenne East scored five runs with a homer in the first at bat and four hits. The Camels responded by manufacturing 10 runs from eight hits in the short game.
Torres replaced Snyder in the circle for Campbell County again and retired the side. The Camels couldn't take advantage of the lack of Thundbirds runs and quickly came back on defense.
Cheyenne East in the top of the third bounced back to tie the game with five runs on four hits.
Campbell County returned the favor, bringing in six runs to reach the 16 runs the team ended with. Kimbley started the inning with a triple. The team finished with three hits and three walks in the inning.
Cheyenne East came back with two runs, but couldn't complete the comeback and lost 16-12.
Coach Haley Gray said the weekend was perfect. The team entered the weekend with a 2-3 record and came out 6-3 with wins over two of the top teams in the state.
The Camels will face Thunder Basin on Tuesday.
