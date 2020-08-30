Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low around 40F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low around 40F. W winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.