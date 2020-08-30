The Campbell County High School volleyball team hopped on a bus heading for Cheyenne at 5 a.m. on Saturday. By 4 p.m., the Camels had played their first three games of the season.
The tournament in Cheyenne was played in a three-set format.
The Camels started the day beating Rock Springs in two sets, 25-18 and 25-22. CCHS played Cheyenne East next, losing in three sets 25-13, 23-25, 25-17.
Campbell County finished the day with a win against Cheyenne Central, 25-20 and 25-23.
The third win on Saturday was big for the Camels, because Central was the team that knocked CCHS out of contention for the state tournament last season.
"I think we stepped out there a little bit nervous, but we were playing well as a team," head coach Marcy Befus said. "I loved how the girls are getting after the ball. I think we're ahead of where we've been at this point in the season in the past."
Having a three-day tournament condensed into one was mentally and physically tasking, Befus said. But overall, she thinks the Camel girls went out there and performed well and with a lot of energy.
"They're working really well together," Befus said. "With the way things have been this season (limited summer workouts), the fact that they're gelling the way that they are this earlier in the season is a very good thing."
Despite coming out of the tournament with two big wins, Befus said the Camels still need to modify a couple parts of their game in practice.
"We need to fix the unforced errors," Befus said. "We had 77% serving against East. You're not going to beat many good teams doing that."
This early on in the season, Befus said it's important for the Camels volleyball team to develop consistent habits on the court.
The coach liked what she saw this weekend and is excited to host Gillette's first home volleyball tournament next week at both CCHS and Thunder Basin High School.
