Three months ago, optimism for Wyoming’s fall prep sports season to play all the way through wasn’t high.
Before the first week of practice, the coaches at both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools were skeptical about getting their hopes up their athletes would be able to finish their seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the final whistle was blown Saturday at the Class 4A state championship football game at Cheyenne East High School, the fall sports season officially came to an end.
While the road was far from smooth getting here, all six winter sports were able to compete throughout the season and hold their playoffs and championship competitions.
To make that possible, teams had to make some unprecedented adjustments along the way, like smaller meets and tournaments, limited travel outside the state and for volleyball and condensing a typical three-day state tournament into one marathon day of play.
Individual teams also dealt with the uncertainties of COVID-19 with some players quarantined at different times during the season and some games and matches canceled or rescheduled.
The Bolts volleyball team was without head coach Wenett Martin after she tested positive a week before the regional tournament. Thunder Basin eventually advanced to Casper and took third place at regionals under assistant coach John Bayles. Martin was back on the bench for the state tournament, where her team finished third.
A recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Campbell County and the state was a concern as the season progressed. But in the end, they all reached the finish line.
Here’s how all six high school teams for both TBHS and CCHS fared.
Football
- Thunder Basin finished second after a 29-15 loss in the championship game Cheyenne East. The Bolts ended the season with a 9-3 record.
- Campbell County ended the season with a 1-8 record and missed the playoffs. The Camels’ lone win was a 49-0 blowout of Cheyenne South in Week 3.
Volleyball
- The Bolts won third place at the state tournament after a loss to eventual state champion Laramie in four sets in the semifinals. Thunder Basin won their last match against Cheyenne East to end the season 19-6.
- The Camels did not qualify for the state tournament after a first-round loss to Thunder Basin in the regional tournament in Casper. Campbell County finished with a record of 6-12.
Swimming and diving
- Campbell County placed third at the state meet in Laramie led by three swimmers and a relay team winning individual events. Going into the final meet, the Camels had qualified nine swimmers for state.
- Thunder Basin placed ninth place at the state meet, which included a win in the consolation final for the 200-yard freestyle relay, good for seventh overall.
Tennis
- The CCHS boys were second at the state tournament in September. The boys were led by second-place finishes from No. 1 singles player Tanner Lemm and No. 2 doubles pair Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson. The Campbell County girls placed 11th of 16 teams.
- Both the Thunder Basin girls and boys teams finished ninth at the state tournament.
Cross-country
- Thunder Basin’s girls team finished 10th at the state meet in Casper while the boys placed 11th. The top boys finisher was Cael Porter, who finished 57th, and the top girls finisher was junior Rylee Brandon in 41st place.
- Campbell County did not have enough boys or girls runners to make up a full team at the state meet. Individually, the top boys finisher was Sam Kjerstad, who placed 16th. The top girl was Reilly Wilson in 19th.
Golf
- The Bolts girls golf team repeated as state champions with a two-day total of 495 strokes to beat second-place Jackson and Sheridan. Maria Farnum, who was the 2019 individual champion, tied for second this year with a score of 154. Thunder Basin’s boys placed sixth with 706 strokes.
- The Campbell County boys was one stroke behind TBHS with a 707 to place seventh at the state tournament. With only one female golfer, Campbell County could not score a girls team
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.