The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team held on down the stretch to secure a 55-51 win over Sheridan on Saturday night at TBHS.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings but fell behind early as the Broncs closed out the first quarter with a 19-14 lead. Thunder Basin responded with a big defensive statement and held Sheridan to just three points in the second quarter to take a 28-22 lead into the halftime break.
The Bolts clung to a 40-35 lead after the third quarter but the Broncs battled back and tied the game 51-51 with just over a minute left in the game. Junior Joelie Spelts buried a clutch layup with 19 seconds left to give the Bolts the lead.
After a Sheridan turnover on the ensuing possession, senior Gabby Mendoza was able to ice the game with two big free throws to bring the game to its final score of 55-51.
Junior Laney McCarty led the Bolts in scoring with 16 points, followed by Spelts with 14 and Mendoza with 12.
The win moves the Bolts to 16-4 on the season and 8-1 in conference play with one regular season left. Thunder Basin will host crosstown Campbell County for senior night on Thursday.
The Bolts and Camels will play at 5:30 p.m. at TBHS.
