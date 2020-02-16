The fourth-ranked Bolts had a chance to topple No. 2 Cheyenne East on a game-winning 3-pointer with 13 seconds left, even though they trailed by eight points with 4:28 left to play.
Down 63-61 at home with 15 seconds left, sophomore Deegan Williams whipped a no-look pass to a wide open Blaine Allen in the corner, but his high-arcing shot rattled out. Two clutch free throws from East’s Chance Aumiller at the other end sealed the deal and the Thunderbirds wrapped up their Gillette road trip with a 65-61 win.
“We had a 3 to win. That looked good from my angle and we’ll have Blaine shoot that 3 day in and day out to win a game,” TBHS coach Rory Williams said. “It was one of those games I think we can learn a lot from. But when we get these guys coming back to our place in three weeks for that regional tournament, I think our guys will be ready.”
Thunder Basin came into the second half with a slim 28-25 edge, matching the biggest lead for either team up to that point. However, scoring runs by Cheyenne East at the beginning of the third and fourth quarters put the Bolts into catch-up mode for the majority of the second half.
Cheyenne East opened the third quarter on a 11-2 run by capitalizing on some sloppy play from TBHS. While East didn’t have the same size as No. 1-ranked Cheyenne Central, its pure athleticism in the post gave the Bolts all kinds of trouble Saturday.
All 11 of East’s points to start the third quarter came in the post or on the fast break, but thanks to some hot shooting from senior Mason Hamilton, TBHS weathered the storm.
Sophomore McKale Holte scored the first four Bolt points, then Hamilton nailed three 3-pointers in the final three minutes. He ended up with 11 of Thunder Basin’s 15 points in the third quarter and his final trey with 10 seconds left closed the gap to 44-43 heading into the fourth.
“I just had a lot of confidence and I knew that someone needed to get the energy going,” Hamilton said. “My way of doing that in the third quarter was scoring some points. I wish I could’ve done that earlier.”
But the Bolts turned the ball over on the inbound pass to start the quarter, resulting in a layup, and Cheyenne East used the momentum to go on a 10-2 run. That put Thunder Basin’s back squarely against the wall down 54-46 with 4:45 left.
“We just had no room for error on the defensive end, on the rebounds, and eventually it kind of catches up with us,” Rory Williams said. “Just like that, it was six, eight points and now you’re playing catch-up, which we did a very good job of.”
Deegan Williams, who was dogged all game by the McCord twins, Xavier and Demetrius, provided the much-needed spark.
He punished a defender for going behind the screen and swished a deep 3-pointer with 4:28 on the clock. East answered with three points in the next minute, before Williams took a pass from Allen and made a 3 in the corner to close the gap to 57-52 with 3:20 left.
“They followed me around the whole game,” Deegan Williams said. “They made it tough for me. I think I played better than yesterday. I know the outcome wasn’t good, but I think our performance was a lot better.”
Eight of the next TBHS points came from Williams’ sophomore running mate Holte. He scored on a twisting shot at the rim and Allen added a pair of free throws near the 2-minute mark before Holte knocked down a contested 3 from the corner to bring the deficit down to 61-59 with 1:30 remaining.
East’s Graedyn Buell traded a pair of free throws with another Holte drive and score during the next two possessions to keep the gap at two points. Then Buell missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw opportunity, giving Thunder Basin the look at the winning 3 from the corner.
The loss marks the third in a row for TBHS, but since all three were non-conference games, it’s not the end of the world when it comes to regional seeding.
“These guys know that the next three game are very, very important. You’re trying to get the best seed possible to see who we’re going to play in our own place,” Rory Williams said. “It basically comes down to almost a five-game season right now — three in the quad and you’re guaranteed two (at regionals).”
Thunder Basin’s scoring leader was Holte for the second straight night, this time with 18, while Williams and Hamilton added 14 apiece.
The next test for the Bolts will be Thursday at Casper-Natrona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.