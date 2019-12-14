The Camels boys basketball team took its first victory of the season Friday night with a 62-51 win over Evanston in the season-opening Gillette ReMax Invitational tournament.
Campbell County High School’s Luke Hladky scored 16 points, Jefferson Neary tallied 11, and Quincy Wofford added 10 to lead the team.
“Offensively, I thought we really moved the ball well, pierced it, got it in the paint, and then found open guys, and that’s what we hang our hat on,” Camels coach Bubba Hladky said. “Evanston’s disciplined and they’re a smart group. They’ll be better, just like every team obviously, get better as the year progresses.”
The Camels (1-1) led 18-14 after the first quarter before Neary had the quarter of his career. He was hit in the head and brought to the ground by a Red Devils player and then scored back-to-back three point buckets after the foul.
Neary scored nine points in the second quarter, all threes, to help the Camels to a 38-24 halftime lead. He missed two would-be game winning 3-point shots at the end of Friday’s season opening loss to Scottsbluff.
Neary suffered a season-ending foot injury last season.
“Better than last night that’s for sure,” Neary said about his personal performance. “Getting back into the flow of things. I haven’t played for 10 months, so it feels good to see a couple go in.”
The Red Devils came within nine points of tying the game in the final minute of play, but Luke Hladky burned time off the clock by handling the ball around opponents and drawing two fouls. He scored 6-6 free throws in the final frame to maintain the lead.
“He’s a great point guard. I mean quickest player in the state, best handles in the state,” Neary said of Luke. “It’s nice having that kind of safety at the end. They have to try to stop him, and they can’t. Noone can.”
CCHS finishes the Gillette ReMax Invitational at 4:15 p.m Saturday against Cody at home.
