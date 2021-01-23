The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team fell to Sheridan 77-73 Saturday afternoon, dropping to 1-1 in conference play and 7-3 on the season.
The Bolts and the Broncs swapped leads throughout the entire game, with the biggest margin coming with a 9-point Thunder Basin lead near the end of the third quarter. Coming out of halftime 39-36, junior McKale Holte found his shot and made three 3-pointers in a row, but the Broncs battled back with a 9-0 run to trim the Bolts' lead to one going into the final quarter.
That's when Sheridan's Sam Lecholat took over the game, taking the lead back for the Broncs in the final minutes to seal the win.
"Give credit to Sheridan," TBHS head coach Rory Williams said. "They answered every one of our runs."
Lecholat ended the game with 31 points for the Broncs, who improved to 8-1 after completing the sweep of both Gillette schools this weekend.
For Thunder Basin, junior Deegan Williams put on a show of his own. Williams ended with 28 points for the Bolts, followed by Andre Felton and Ethan Cox with 14 apiece and junior McKale Holte with 11.
The Bolts will likely surrender its No. 1 rank in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball poll to Sheridan following the loss. Sheridan came into the contest ranked No. 2.
"Credit to them," Williams said. "They beat us. I don't think we beat ourselves. I think they beat us."
Thunder Basin will look to bounce back after a full week of practice with a home game against crosstown rival Campbell County. The Bolts and the Camels will play at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Thunder Basin.
