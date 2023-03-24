Thunder Basin Boys Soccer Vs. Kelly Walsh
Thunder Basin’s Caleb Howell battles for possession of the ball Saturday, March 18, 2023 with Kelly Walsh’s Logan Evenson at Thunder Basin High School in Gillette.

Thunder Basin High School (0-2-1) lost its first conference game of the season to Cheyenne East High School (3-1) in Cheyenne on Friday.

The Bolts were able to keep the Thunderbirds' goalkeepers busy with 11 shots at the goal, but were unable to convert those shots into more goals despite having more shots on goal than the Thunderbirds.

