Thunder Basin High School (0-2-1) lost its first conference game of the season to Cheyenne East High School (3-1) in Cheyenne on Friday.
The Bolts were able to keep the Thunderbirds' goalkeepers busy with 11 shots at the goal, but were unable to convert those shots into more goals despite having more shots on goal than the Thunderbirds.
