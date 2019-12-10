Gillette College women’s soccer coach Nate Ulness was recently named the Region IX Women’s Soccer Coach of the Year.
This season he coached the Pronghorns to their first NJCAA Women’s Soccer Championship tournament, a North Plains District Championship, a Region IX Championship and a 17-3-1 overall record.
Ulness was named the first head coach of the Pronghorns for the inaugural 2017 season.
“It’s pretty special. It’s not something that you just do on your own. It's something the players and your assistants help you work for, they really help you achieve that goal,” Ulness said. “I look at it as a program award.”
It is the first time Ulness has received the award in his third year coaching at Gillette College.
Pronghorns Sarah Williams and Jaycie Greene were named All-Americans and six players were named to All-Region teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.