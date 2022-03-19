The Wyoming Mustangs professional indoor football team dropped its first game of the season 43-42 to the Southwest Kansas Storm on Saturday night in Kansas.
The Mustangs led the majority of the game but allowed a 2-yard touchdown pass with 4 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give the Storm a 43-42 lead. After running the ball out of bounds on the kick off, the Mustangs lined up for a 47-yard game-winning field goal attempt.
The kick landed in the Storm's black end zone as time expired to leave the Mustangs with the team's first loss of the season.
Wyoming started the game with a 6-0 lead after quarterback Damion May found running back Tabyus Taylor for a 5-yard touchdown pass on its first drive of the game. Toney Peters intercepted a Storm pass on the next defensive drive to give the Mustangs the ball back but the drive stalled with a turnover on downs.
Kansas took the lead 7-6 on the next drive with a touchdown with 1:22 left in the first quarter.
Taylor found the end zone for the second time of the game on a 7-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter to put Wyoming back in the lead at 14-7 after a successful two-point conversion. The Storm responded with another touchdown to make it 14-13 but missed the extra point attempt.
With less than a minute left in the first half, May found Datryan Evans on a 20-yard touchdown pass to push the Mustangs lead to 21-13. The Storm responded with a 38-yard touchdown strike on the next play to trim the lead to 21-19 going into the halftime break.
Having already scored two offensive touchdowns, Taylor found the end zone for a third time with an interception returned for a touchdown midway through the third quarter to stretch the Mustangs lead to 27-19. Kansas responded with an offensive touchdown with 2:44 left in the third quarter to make the game 27-25.
The Storm took the lead for the first time since the first quarter with a pick-six of its own with 20 seconds left in the third quarter. The touchdown put Kansas up 31-27 going into the final 15 minutes of the game.
Wide receiver Rashad Ridley put the Mustangs back on top with an over-the-wall touchdown catch from May with 10:28 left in the fourth quarter. Wyoming's successful two-point conversion gave the team a 35-31 lead.
After the two team's offenses traded a pair of turnover on downs, Kansas took a 37-35 lead with 1:25 left to play on a touchdown but had its extra point attempt blocked. Wyoming responded with a touchdown with 44 seconds left to reclaim the lead at 42-37 but left plenty of time on the clock for the Kansas offense.
After stringing a handful of productive plays together, the Storm eventually found the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown pass to take the lead at 43-42 with 4 seconds left in the game.
The Mustangs missed field goal attempt ended the game as the Mustangs left the arena with an 0-1 record on the season.
Wyoming will return to the field next weekend for its first home game of the season. The Mustangs will play the Dallas Prime at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in the Wyoming Center at Cam-plex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.