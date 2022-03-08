The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls basketball teams will go into the state tournament with top seeds after playing in the Class 4A East regional championship game this weekend.
The boys team won its second regional title in program history with a 51-37 win over Cheyenne East on Saturday to claim the East No. 1 seed at state. The girls fell to the undefeated Thunderbirds 63-57 in the championship game to earn the East No. 2 seed.
Bolts boys continue record-breaking season with second regional title
Thunder Basin had yet another impressive weekend in Cheyenne, winning three games on its way to winning its first regional title since 2019. The Bolts beat Campbell County 87-48 in the first round and took care of Kelly Walsh 64-50 before beating Cheyenne East in the title game.
Thunder Basin also set a new program record this weekend, winning its 21st game of the season. The Bolts win over Kelly Walsh set the new record at 20 wins before the team won its 21st game on Saturday, coach Rory Williams said.
But the Bolts aren’t focusing on the regional title win or any of the other 20 wins this season. All the team is worried about now is winning three more.
“Obviously winning that regional tournament was a really good thing and we got a really good seed but we’re back to having one goal and that’s to win on Thursday,” Williams said. “All eight teams are back to 0-0.”
The Bolts will start the state tournament against West No. 4 Natrona County. Thunder Basin will play the Mustangs at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Casper College.
Thunder Basin may be without starting guard and defensive specialist Cade Ayers who rolled his ankle against Campbell County during the regional tournament. Ayers will be a game-time decision Thursday, Williams said.
If the Bolts get by Natrona County, the winner of West No. 2 seed Star Valley and East No. 3 seed Kelly Walsh will await in the semifinals. Thunder Basin swept the Trojans in three games this season, including a 64-50 win in the regional semifinals this weekend. The Bolts haven’t seen the Braves this season.
On the other side of the bracket, East No. 2 seed Cheyenne East will face West No. 3 seed Rock Springs and East No. 4 seed Sheridan will play West No. 1 seed Riverton.
The Bolts haven’t played any of the state-qualifying teams from the West this season. The key for going into a state tournament with so many unfamiliar teams will be to adapt to a variety of different playing styles, Williams said.
Thunder Basin hope to return to the state championship game for the second straight season. The Bolts lost to Cheyenne Central 54-42 in last year’s title game in Casper.
“A lot of things have to go right to win three games in a row,” Williams said. “But confidence goes a long ways and our guys are playing with a lot of confidence right now. We just need to continue to take that on the road with us.”
Bolts girls primed for deep run
Thunder Basin gave the best girls basketball team in the state another scare Saturday in the regional championship game Saturday in Cheyenne.
While the Bolts ultimately fell to Cheyenne East 63-57, the team proved for the second time this season that Thunder Basin can run the floor with the undefeated Thunderbirds.
The Bolts lost to East 66-54 at home last month but the game was closer than the final score would indicate. The Bolts were down by just four points with 46.1 seconds left in the game.
As the East No. 2 seed, Thunder Basin will matchup with West No. 3 seed Green River. The Bolts haven’t seen the Wolves this season.
If the Bolts beat Green River, the team will meet the winner between West No. 1 seed Cody and East No. 4 seed Campbell County. The Broncs were the No. 2-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings for the majority of the season. The Bolts were consistently ranked No. 3.
Thunder Basin didn’t see Cody during the regular season. The Bolts swept all three games against Campbell County, including a 64-52 win during this weekend’s regional tournament.
On the other side of the bracket, West No. 2 seed Natrona County will play East No. 3 seed Cheyenne Central and East No. 1 seed Cheyenne East will play West No. 4 seed Rock Springs.
The Bolts will start the state tournament against Green River at 9 a.m. Thursday at Casper College.
