Aydin Jeffress made history in California this week.
The 12-year-old from Gillette hit a home run against Utah during the Little League Mountain Region Tournament in San Bernardino, California.
Manager John Copping said Jeffress’ bomb was the first home run hit by a Gillette player in the regional tournament, and it’s possibly the first one hit by a Wyoming player.
And he did it while wearing yellow fencing gloves.
Jeffress, nicknamed “The Horse,” would break two to three pairs of batting gloves per season.
“We were doing a lot of swinging practices with my normal batting gloves, they kept ripping and tearing,” Jeffress said. “I’m just a big kid. I squeeze the bat really hard.”
Copping wears fencing gloves during league softball on days when it gets cold, so he thought they would solve Jeffress’s problems.
One day, after Jeffress ripped yet another pair of gloves, Copping reached into his bag and threw Jeffress a pair of the leather gloves.
“He goes up there, first pitch swinging, and it’s a bomb,” Coping said. “And they’ve been a thing ever since.”
In a district tournament, Jeffress ran into some trouble. An umpire told him he couldn’t wear those fencing gloves at the plate. Copping appealed, but to no avail. Jeffress had to take the gloves off. It didn’t matter.
“He tattooed (the ball) over the fence the next pitch,” Copping said.
Jeffress said he wasn’t looking to hit a home run against Utah. It was the top of the third inning. The score was 2-2, and there was one baserunner on. He just wanted a line-drive base hit. Then he got a fastball up high, and he swung.
Jeffress said he knew, right off the bat, that it was a home run.
“I admired it for a little bit,” he admitted.
Lager Little, a team captain along with Corbin Baysinger, said he’d never seen a ball hit as far as Jeffress’s homer. The whole team greeted Jeffress at home plate in celebration.
The Major League all-star team is made up of 13 boys, ages 11 and 12, from Gillette. The team won the Wyoming state championship last month and played in the Mountain Region Tournament this week. A trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was on the line.
The boys from Gillette didn’t get the result that they wanted. They lost their first game 7-4 to the team from Snow Canyon, Utah. They were then eliminated after an 11-0 loss to the Montana state champions, Boulder Arrowhead.
Little said it was a team effort.
“We played really hard, and we played all-around good ball, and we just had a few errors that cost us the game,” he said. “We all had a part in losing both the games.”
They had to learn how to move on from a tough loss. Little admitted that it was “nerve-wracking” to be on such a big stage, but added that it was an honor, “being treated like we were in the major leagues.”
“The stadium was huge, and the field was super nice,” he said. “The grounds crew did an amazing job making sure the fields were perfect and they were amazing.”
Most of the teams they’re competing against have played three to four times the games that Gillette has played, Copping said.
Scott Baysinger, the team’s pitching coach, said the biggest thing he took away from this trip was that Wyoming can compete with the other teams in its region.
“We’re right there with them,” he said. “There’ll be a Wyoming team that’s able to reach Williamsport in the future.”
“We just beat that Montana team a month ago on their home field,” Copping said. “And the Utah game, we had that game wrapped up, we just gave it away.”
The games were broadcast on ESPN+, so there were cameras all over the stadium.
“The lights, camera action thing is a little bit different for these boys,” Copping said.
“I think nerves played a big part in their play,” said Little’s mom, Heidi.
“They’ll tell you they’re not nervous,” Copping said. “But it’s nothing like they’re used to.”
For example, because it was being broadcast, they couldn’t run out onto the field when they wanted to. They had to wait for the commercial break to be over, and there were people who told them when they could take their positions.
After the game, some of the players went back and watched the replay of the game’s broadcast.
“It was pretty cool watching our own kid on national TV,” Heidi said.
One of the challenges of coaching youth baseball is getting the kids to understand that they have to move on to the next play, instead of dwelling on the past one.
“There’s mental parts of the game that these kids don’t necessarily quite get yet,” Copping said. “They want to be perfect. And this game is not perfect.”
Although the result wasn’t what they wanted, the boys were grateful just to have the experience.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, just seeing all the cameras and everything was pretty cool,” Little said. “I never could’ve thought we would’ve been on YouTube playing baseball.”
