BASKETBALL
WCU hosts camp at Pronghorn Center
Western Colorado University assistant coach Thomas Bush is hosting a satellite basketball camp starting July 31 at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center.
The camp will offer players an opportunity to learn basic skills and to see what it takes to play at the next level, Bush said. Drills will focus on shooting, passing, dribbling and off-ball movement.
The camp is available for boys and girls in third through 12th grades. The cost for each is $65 and the camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 1.
Campers will need to provide their own shoes, water bottles and snacks.
Bush just finished his second season at WCU after he was a student coach at Black Hills State University from 2014-18. Bush graduated from Campbell County High School in 2013 and played under Camel coach Muke Curry.
To sign up, contact Bush at 307-257-4032 or tmbush@western.edu.
RUNNING
Pronghorn Backyard race set for Aug. 14-15
A unique racing opportunity will be in Gillette next month, the Pronghorn Backyard, starting at Cam-plex Park on Aug. 14.
Racers will compete for a last person standing award for both men and women. The race will consist of a 2-mile loop where each runner checks in after each lap.
Laps will start every hour and a half and a runner will be finished if not present at the starting line when the next loop starts. Laps will continue throughout the day until there is one male and one female runner left who finishes the loop.
Water and Gatorade will be provided at the starting line and camping tents will not be allowed. Runners must provide their own lighting as the trail is not lit.
Cost is $40 per runner. The race will start at 7 a.m. each day.
Runners can register at runsignup.com/Race/WY/Gillette/PronghornBackyard. For questions, call Roger at 257-4222.
MLB
Giants Robinson retires from minor leagues
SAN FRANCISCO — Drew Robinson, the San Francisco Giants minor leaguer who survived a suicide attempt last year that took his right eye and has been outspoken about his ordeal and positive strides, announced he is retiring and will join the club’s front office as a mental health advocate.
President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said the organization was still finalizing details of Robinson’s position.
In a lengthy farewell note on Twitter, Robinson said he would play his final games for Triple-A Sacramento this weekend.
“Over the last year I’ve promoted self-love and self-care and the Giants are offering me the opportunity to transition to a role as a mental-health advocate,” Robinson wrote.
“I couldn’t be more excited to remain in the game that saved my life. I remember the day after my suicide attempt, the first thought I had toward choosing to live came from thinking about playing baseball again. I did that, with one eye, and I’m grateful for the time I spent with the River Cats and the 11 incredible years I spent with the Rangers and Cardinals.”
3 arrested near All-Star Game charged for guns
DENVER — Three men arrested with more than a dozen weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at a Denver hotel near the site of Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game have been charged with federal firearms crimes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
The number of weapons found July 9 near the event and a request by one of the men for a room with a balcony raised concerns among police of a possible mass shooting but the FBI soon said it had no reason to believe the arrests were connected to terrorism or that there was a threat to the game.
Federal prosecutors reiterated that in announcing that Richard Platt, Ricardo Rodriguez and Gabriel Rodriguez had each been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Each has multiple previous felony convictions, according to court documents.
Gabriel Rodriguez is also charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
All three appeared on Friday in federal court in Denver, where Assistant U.S. Attorney Rajiv Mohan asked that they be detained while the cases against them proceed. Hearings were scheduled next week to determine if they will continue to be held.
Attorneys for each of them declined to comment on the allegations after their hearings.
According to their arrest affidavits, Platt and Ricardo Rodriguez told investigators they were at the hotel to buy and sell guns although Platt also told investigators that Ricardo Rodriguez had talked about killing people and putting people “down,” accusing Ricardo Rodriguez of pulling a gun on him. Gabriel Rodriguez told authorities Platt asked him to come there to sell him methamphetamine, according to the documents.
Both Gabriel and Ricardo Rodriguez told Denver media in interviews from jail earlier this week that they did not plan any violence against people gathered for the game or other events associated with it.
“I was trying to get there and sell some dope and get out, and the next thing I know the SWAT team and everybody on me,” Gabriel Rodriguez told KCNC-TV in one interview.
A woman who was also arrested at the hotel, whom Platt said was his girlfriend, according to the affidavits, was not charged in federal court.
— From Staff and Wire Reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.