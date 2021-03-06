The Campbell County High School girls indoor track team took home the State Indoor Track Championship Saturday afternoon at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House.
The team title was the Camels' first since 2017, which was the last season before the opening of Thunder Basin High School.
Campbell County led in scoring with 95 points, followed by Cheyenne Central (84.50), Sheridan (56), Natrona County (44.50), Laramie (44), Cheyenne East (31), Cheyenne South (31), Cody (31), Thunder Basin (26), Torrington (25), Pinedale (18), Evanston (17), Green River (16), Star Valley (16), Mountain View (16), Kelly Walsh (15), Burns/Pine Bluffs (12), Rawlins (10), Buffalo (10), Douglas (8), Worland (7), Lovell (5) and Riverton (3).
The Camels won four events in the final indoor track meet of the season. Campbell County's relay team of Charlotte Marasco, Nyomi Moore, Aja Roberts and Aubry Dewine won the 4x200 meter relay with a time of 1:47.73 while the team of Sydalee Brown, Taylor Burch, Dewine and Roberts won the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 4:14.48.
Individual state champions for the Camels were Lauryn Love who won the shot put with a throw of 45 feet 6.25 inches and Moore who won the long jump with a distance of 17-10.
Moore also finished second in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7:40 seconds and Brown took second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.37 and third in the 55-meter dash with a time of 7.41.
The Camels had two other third place finishers, including McKenna Hayes in the shot put with a throw of 37-3.5 and the team of Burch, Roberts, Marasco and Reilly Wilson with a time of 4:25.70 in the 1600-meter sprint medley relay.
Other Campbell County finishers were Roberts in fourth place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.81, Marasco in fifth place in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.79, Moore in fifth place in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, Dewine in sixth place in the high jump, Wilson in sixth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:29.65 and Brown in seventh place in the triple jump with a distance of 33-6.
Thunder Basin finished ninth in the team standings and had four top-8 finishes in the state meet.
The top performance on the day for the Bolts was in the 4x200 meter relay. Thunder Basin's team of Annakaye Pitter, Caytlynn Garland, Jayden Friedly and Kailynne Fitzpatrick finished second with a time of 1:49.06.
Other placers included Pitter in third place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.76, the team of Abby Arnold, Rylee Brandon, Madison Lubben and Kaylee Terry in third place in the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 10:21.27, Katelyn Mansheim in fourth place in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.75 and Brandon in eighth place in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:36.54.
For athletes choosing to participate in the outdoor track season, there won't be much of a break between seasons. After the indoor track season ended Saturday at the Field House, the outdoor track season will start practice Monday afternoon.
For more on the girls indoor track meet, visit gillettenewsrecord.com or check Tuesday's print edition.
