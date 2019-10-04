The Camels lost their third game in a row on Friday to the Rock Springs Tigers.
After taking a 7-hour bus ride to the Tigers homecoming game, the Camels fought in a low scoring, windy first half and kept the score within one touchdown. In the second half, the Camels let up 14 points and didn’t muster any points themselves, to fall to Rock Springs 28-7.
“We didn’t come off the ball real hard. We didn’t play like we did last week,” Camels coach Andrew Rose said. “We’re on this roller coaster right now where we’re playing really well against really good teams, and playing down to others.”
Rock Springs (4-2) was ranked the No. 1 class 4A defense coming into the game, with 203 yards allowed per game.
Campbell County (1-5) didn’t have a solution for the Rock Springs’ defense, and ended the game with 76 total yards of offense. Quarterback Kaden Race threw for 5 total yards in the game.
It marked the first time this season that the Camels couldn’t gain 100 yards of total offense.
“They came out in a five-man front, which we hadn’t really prepared for too much,” Rose said. “We just stood up with them, and their backers filled really well.”
The Camels trailed 14-7 at halftime with the lone score coming off of a 5-yard touchdown pass from Race to receiver Tanner Hilliard with 6:06 left in the second quarter.
Rock Springs set the tone of the second half when its offense started with the ball at the Rock Springs’ 5-yard line and drove it 95 yards for a touchdown. Tigers’ running back Chase Petty capped the drive with a 5-yard rushing touchdown to increase his team’s lead to 21-7. The touchdown came on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The drive burned over 7 minutes of game time.
“That big, long drive took a lot out of us. It’s deflating to the team,” Rose said.
The Camels had a chance to stay in the game but they punted after three plays on the next drive and then gave up a 51-yard receiving touchdown, the longest play of the game, to Tigers’ receiver Justis Reese.
The touchdown, thrown by Rock Springs quarterback Seth Hymas with 9 minutes to play, made the score 28-7 in favor of Rock Springs, and it would be all the scoring in the game.
Race threw an interception to Reese on the first play of the next offensive Camels’ drive.
Both teams relied heavily on running the ball because one, It was cold, and two, the wind whipped through the stadium with 50-mph gusts.
Starting running back Landon Toth led the Tigers with 20 carries for 93 yards, before he suffered an injury in the third quarter.
Camels’ Vijay Pitter, who averaged over 150 rushing yards each game before Friday, finished the game with 14 carries for 40 yards, and a long run of 6 yards.
“A lot of it had to do with our offensive line. If they’re having a good game, Vijay has a good game,” Rose said. “That’s the run game for you. (Pitter’s) got to go off of what they give him.”
The Tigers ran for 271 yards.
Hymas completed 10-of-12 passes for 117 yards, three touchdowns and non interceptions. Race completed 3-of-12 passes for 5 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
Next up for Campbell County football is a home game against Sheridan on Friday. The Broncs beat Cheyenne South 56-0 Friday and boast a 5-1 record.
