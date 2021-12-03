Amanda Welsh tied for first in the opening round of barrel racing at the National Finals Rodeo on Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Welsh finished the first round with a time of 13.77 seconds to take home a $24,167 prize. She went into the NFR ranked No. 7 in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings with $76,919.48, according to prorodeo.com.
Welsh graduated from Campbell County High School in 2006 and is competing in her first NFR in her 15-year professional career. The NFR consists of 10 days of barrel racing in a row and will continue through Dec. 11 at the Thomas and Mack Center.
For NFR updates, visit gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.