Hundreds of fans sporting blue and purple filled the Campbell County High School gym Friday night for the second act of Bolts vs. Camels basketball this season.
The Thunder Basin High School girls beat Campbell County by almost 30 points in their first game of the season, and the Camels were to prove something in prime-time on their home court.
The Camels (4-10), led by junior Shaelea Milliron’s 16 points, led 35-33 at halftime. Then Thunder Basin’s Jersie Taylor took control of the second half and the Bolts (10-5) out-scored their cross-town rival 49-30 in the final two quarters for an 82-65 victory.
“Playing in there with the student sections and the crowd, it’s just way more hyped and (the Camels) came out with a ton of energy, and that was a big difference in the game,” Bolts coach Braidi Lutgen said.
The game was fast and full of collisions and fouls as the crowd’s energy seemed to spill onto the court.
“Both of our student sections were cheering toward each other. They were cheering at us. It’s just definitely, you got to get in your zone. You can’t let that bother you,” Taylor said.
Each team took more than 30 free throws and three Camels fouled out in the fourth quarter. The Bolts hit 26 of 36 and the Camels 21-31 from the free throw line. Both teams were in the bonus for most of the second and fourth quarters.
Taylor was relatively quiet in the first half, but Lutgen talked to her at halftime, and whatever she said seemed to work.
“She told me to come out and play my game,” Taylor said. “I stopped worrying about everything, shook everything off and just focused on myself and focused on what we had to do to win.”
Taylor scored 16 points in the third quarter and Thunder Basin began to pull away from Campbell County. The score was 47-43 for TBHS late in the third quarter when Taylor hit her team’s second 3-pointer of the night with 1:20 left in the third to take a 50-43 lead. She ended the game with 25 points.
“She’s just a really complete player. There’s no way to guard her,” CCHS coach Mitch Holst said. “When you have a complete game like that, when you can get to the free throw line, you can get to the rim and you can shoot the 3 like she can, we had a heck of a time.”
To open up the fourth quarter, CCHS freshman Maddie Robertson sank a 3 and cut the TBHS lead to 52-48.
Brady Deimling answered with a 3 for Thunder Basin 15 seconds later. Then the Bolts hit 13-16 free throws in the fourth, most in the bonus.
With Friday’s victory, the Thunder Basin girls are undefeated in conference (3-0).
Thunder Basin’s Kate Hladky scored 11 points in the fourth, including 7-7 free throws to ensure the win.
The Bolts shot 45% from the field, while the Camels shot 34%.
Milliron led the Camels with a season-high 26 points on 7-17 shooting from the field, and she also had 13 rebounds. Castellanos had 14 points.
“In the beginning at least, we had more confidence. I think we went out there with a winning mentality,” Milliron said. “Toward the end, we kind of just lost that confidence.”
The Camels lost to the Bolts 75-48 on Jan. 4 in their first game against each other this season.
Senior Campbell County starter Ali West was out with a left foot injury she suffered in practice. She said that she will get an MRI on Friday, and she might have surgery and be out for about six weeks, possibly the rest of the season. She is the second Camel senior to suffer a potentially serious injury this season after Breckyn Percifield broke her left arm in the first game against Thunder Basin.
“We’ve been together for so long, the three of us, that it’s a dynamic with us,” Castellanos said about the trio of West, Milliron and herself. “With one of us gone, it’s like a part of us is missing.”
Lauren Lacey is the last healthy senior on the Camel roster.
Bolts senior Meadow Kuntz, an all-state player last season who has been out all season with injury, warmed up before the game but did not play. Lutgen said she will be cleared to play next game at Cheyenne South High School on Friday.
Campbell County girls basketball plays next on Friday at Laramie High School.
