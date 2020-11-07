Winnett Martin is 92-41 in her first four years coaching at Thunder Basin High School.
Since opening in 2017, the Bolts have finished fourth place or better in the Class 4A state volleyball tournament every year.
The Bolts (17-5) enter this year’s state tournament as the East Region’s No. 3 seed on a mission for their coach’s 93rd, 94th and 95th wins to clinch the school’s first state volleyball title.
The goal this year is the same as any other, to win it all. But that will look very different this year at a one-day state tournament altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Same tournament, different format
In a typical year, the state tournament stretches over three days at the Casper Events Center. Teams started at the quarterfinals on a Thursday and played one match a day to fight for a spot in the championship Saturday. Along with a test of skill, this year’s champion also will have to pass a test of endurance. The 2020 state champions will have to win three consecutive matches.
This year, a season riddled with changes and adaptations means the state tournament won’t stretch over a three days with time to rest and regenerate between matches. All three rounds of the tournament run back-to-back Saturday to limit the duration of the teams’ exposure.
“There’s a lot of flaws in this year’s bracket and it feels like they’re rushing everything. They’re trying to do everything in one day,” Martin said. “Every other sport, they didn’t change anything with them.
“Usually if you have a rough first day you can get a good night’s sleep and do some different things and bounce out of it,” Martin said. “This year you can’t have a bad day. You can have a bad set, but you can’t have a bad day.”
A key component for a championship team this year will be conditioning, Martin said.
“Conditioning is going to be a factor,” she said. “We’re pretty healthy right now, and that’s a good thing.”
Playoff history
Thunder Basin has a chip on its shoulder going into this year’s tournament.
Kelly Walsh, who beat the Bolts in the Northeast quad regional tournament and again in the East cross-quad regional last week to take the No. 2 seed, has a 3-0 record against Thunder Basin at state.
In Thunder Basin’s first year, the Bolts went into the state tournament as the No. 2 seed from the East, losing to the Trojans in the semifinals. In 2018, the Bolts repeated the same results, losing to Kelly Walsh in the semifinals in three sets.
Thunder Basin improved last year to make it to the championship game, losing in the final in five sets, again to Kelly Walsh. After beating the Bolts, Kelly Walsh went on to win state the last three years.
Kelly Walsh is going into this year looking to four-peat on the opposite side of the bracket. The Bolts will need to make it to the championship game of the one-day tournament if they want a chance at redemption against the Trojans.
Path to the title
All five of Thunder Basin’s regular season losses came against playoff teams. The Bolts were 0-2 against Laramie (21-0), 1-1 against Cheyenne East (12-7) and 1-2 against Kelly Walsh (16-6).
Despite having a better overall record than the Trojans, Kelly Walsh beat the Bolts twice in the regional tournament to take a higher seed.
To win, Thunder Basin may have to beat two of these teams in the tournament.
The Bolts first matchup in the quarterfinals is against Natrona County (13-9). Thunder Basin hasn’t played the Mustangs this year, something Martin and the Bolts find a welcome challenge to start the tournament.
“I’m excited to play Natrona,” Martin said. “I think it’s a great first round for us. They aren’t going to be an easy team, which is what you want because you don’t want to start thinking that it’s going to be an easy day because you have to turn and play that semifinal game right after.
“You want to play a good team, but one that isn’t necessarily the best in the state.”
With a win over Natrona County, the Bolts would move on to play the winner of Laramie and Star Valley (15-9-1).
On the opposite side of the bracket, Rock Springs (18-4) will play Cheyenne East while Kelly Walsh will take on Evanston (15-9-1). All four quarterfinal matches will be played simultaneously at 10 a.m.
The semifinal and consolation semifinal matches begin at 1 p.m., with the championship and consolation finals begin at 4.
“I think it’s the perfect time to play these teams and just to leave it all out there on the floor and let the chips fall as they may,” Martin said. “You either have it or you don’t right now so let’s go see what we’re made of.
“If you’re going to beat somebody, now is as good a time as any.”
While seeding was determined at the regional tournament last week, Martin said state provides all teams a path to start fresh regardless of the regular season record.
“Right now, we’re all at 0-0,” Martin said. “What you did last week doesn’t matter. It’s all about what you do Saturday.”
