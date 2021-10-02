The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team split a pair of conferences matches with Cheyenne South and Laramie over the weekend.
The Bolts swept South 3-0 on Friday but fell to Laramie 3-1 on Saturday for homecoming weekend.
Against South, the Bolts won the first set 25-13 and won the second set 25-14. Thunder Basin completed the sweep with a 25-22 win in the third set.
On Saturday, the Bolts faced Laramie, the No. 1-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings. Thunder Basin won the first set 25-23 but dropped the next three sets 25-17, 25-21 and 27-25 to lose the match 3-1.
The Bolts are now 17-10 on the year and 3-2 in conference play. Thunder Basin will return to the court for a crosstown conference match with Campbell County this week.
The Camels and Bolts will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.