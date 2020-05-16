Zach Schmidt has been selected as the next activities director of Campbell County High School.
Schmidt, 34, is now associate principal at Saratoga Middle/High School in Saratoga and will begin working at the Gillette high school beginning July 1.
“I’ve been in Wyoming my whole life and, definitely, Campbell County High School was always one of those schools that you looked up to and just went, ‘Wow. What are they doing different to have so much success,’” Schmidt said. “We’re really excited to join that team.”
A Rawlins native, Schmidt grew up wrestling, running cross-country and playing baseball. After graduating high school in 2004, he attended Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota, where he played baseball and received a degree in biology and biochemistry.
After graduation, Schmidt took a full-time teaching job in Rawlins where he taught science and coached tennis, wrestling and baseball. He went back to college to earn a teaching endorsement from Montana State University, then a special education endorsement from the University of Wyoming. Later, he earned his master’s degree in administration from Chadron State College in Nebraska.
He transferred to Little Snake River Valley School to teach special education, then he moved to Saratoga in 2014, where he’s taught special education and coached the varsity wrestling team.
He became the associate principal of Saratoga Middle/High School in 2018.
“He’s going to be a nice addition to the high school and we’re excited to have him come on. With his small-school experience, he’s had to wear many hats, which will serve him well in a bigger setting,” said CCHS Principal Chad Bourgeois. “His administrative experience, his coaching background and his energy that he brings to the table are all really going to fit in well here at Campbell County High School, and we’re excited to have him.”
Schmidt has some large shoes to fill.
Cliff Hill announced his retirement last week after spending 20 years as the CCHS activities director. Under Hill, the Camels sports and club programs won well over 100 state titles.
“He is definitely someone that a lot of people look up to throughout the state and definitely some big shoes to fill,” Schmidt said of taking over for Hill.
Schmidt said that he has already met with Bourgeois and a lot of the coaches though the interview process, much of which was via the online meeting site Zoom because of the coronavirus pandemic.
There are a lot of unknowns for Schmidt and the activities at CCHS headed into the next academic year. The coronavirus pandemic continues to affect a lot of what people do, especially when it comes to sporting events and activities that gather a lot of people into a tight area.
“It’s definitely on everybody’s radar,” Schmidt said about possible challenges associated with COVID-19. “We definitely want to get kids involved as quick as we can, but we don’t want to sacrifice their safety.
“We don’t want to sacrifice the safety of our staff or other community members by coming back too early.”
