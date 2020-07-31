The Campbell County Fair continued to roll on Thursday night, when ranch teams from the surrounding area competed against each other at the Ranch Rodeo.

A thunderstorm threatened to mar the proceedings while the youngsters were getting outfitted for the mutton bustin'. As their parents helped them prepare to ride a sheep across the arena at the start of the rodeo, dark clouds and wind hinted that a rainstorm was on the way.

But almost as quickly as it appeared, the bad weather was gone and it turned into a perfect night for rodeo.

With the event going well past dark, Hayden Ranch came out as the top team. Maxwell Butte Ranch took second, while Fortification Ranch finished in third.

Team standings

1. Hayden Ranch; 2. Maxwell Butte Ranch; 3. Fortification Ranch; 4. Hells Canyon Cowboys

Match Bronc Riding

1. John Otto; 2. Wesley Rosengreen

Mini Saddle Bronc winners

Ages 15-18: Ridge Ward

Ages 12-15: Curtis Riesland

Mini Bareback Bronc winners

Ages 15-18: Kale Roswadovski

Ages 12-15: Land Stuwe

Ages 10-11: Tyson Schmelzle

Calcutta winners

1. Kerry Hayden

2. Jim Engle

3. Bill Reno

Mutton Bustin

1. Kash Bingman

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.