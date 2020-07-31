The Campbell County Fair continued to roll on Thursday night, when ranch teams from the surrounding area competed against each other at the Ranch Rodeo.
A thunderstorm threatened to mar the proceedings while the youngsters were getting outfitted for the mutton bustin'. As their parents helped them prepare to ride a sheep across the arena at the start of the rodeo, dark clouds and wind hinted that a rainstorm was on the way.
But almost as quickly as it appeared, the bad weather was gone and it turned into a perfect night for rodeo.
With the event going well past dark, Hayden Ranch came out as the top team. Maxwell Butte Ranch took second, while Fortification Ranch finished in third.
Team standings
1. Hayden Ranch; 2. Maxwell Butte Ranch; 3. Fortification Ranch; 4. Hells Canyon Cowboys
Match Bronc Riding
1. John Otto; 2. Wesley Rosengreen
Mini Saddle Bronc winners
Ages 15-18: Ridge Ward
Ages 12-15: Curtis Riesland
Mini Bareback Bronc winners
Ages 15-18: Kale Roswadovski
Ages 12-15: Land Stuwe
Ages 10-11: Tyson Schmelzle
Calcutta winners
1. Kerry Hayden
2. Jim Engle
3. Bill Reno
Mutton Bustin
1. Kash Bingman
