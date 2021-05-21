Both the Thunder Basin High School boys and girls soccer teams continued to roll through the Class 4A state tournament Friday afternoon in Cheyenne. In the semifinals, the girls beat Kelly Walsh 3-0 while the boys also took down Kelly Walsh 1-0 in overtime.
The pair of wins moves both Thunder Basin soccer teams into the state championship game tomorrow afternoon.
Against the Trojans, the Bolts found themselves in a defensive battle with the best team coming out of the West conference. Both Thunder Basin and Kelly Walsh failed to score in the 80 minutes of regulation to push the semifinal match to extra time.
There, the Bolts scored the only goal of the game with 3:02 in the first overtime period. Junior Cade Ayers scored off an assist by sophomore Caleb Howell to give Thunder Basin the 1-0 lead it would hold onto the rest of the way.
Going into the state championship, the Bolts have lost just one game on the season during last weekend's regional championship game against Sheridan. The Thunder Basin boys will have to go through West No. 2 seed Jackson Hole to win its first boys soccer title in program history.
The Bolts and Jackson will play at 3 p.m. at Cheyenne East High School.
Girls stay perfect
The Thunder Basin girls team won their semifinal matchup 3-0 over Kelly Walsh to push their season record to 18-0.
Against the Trojans, sophomore Kylie Hayes started the scoring with a goal in the 9th minute off an assist by junior Alex Michael. Freshman Cena Carlson followed up almost immediately with a goal of her own two minutes later also off an assist by Michael to give the Bolts an early 2-0 lead.
Thunder Basin held its 2-0 lead to majority of the game before sophomore Brooke Dunham was able to put Kelly Walsh out of reach with a big insurance goal in the 73rd minute off an assist by Hayes to bring the game to its final score of 3-0.
The Bolts will face West No. 1 seed Rock Springs in the title game. Thunder Basin played the Tigers during its first game of the season back in March, beating Rock Springs 1-0 at home.
The Bolt girls are the defending state champions from 2019 because there was no soccer season last year. That same year, the Bolt boys lost to Jackson in the state championship.
The Bolts and Tigers will kick off at 1 p.m. at Cheyenne East High School.
