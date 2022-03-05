The Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team secured a top seed for state with a 51-37 win over Cheyenne East in the Class 4A East regional championship Saturday in Cheyenne.
The Bolts went into regionals as the No. 1 seed and beat Campbell County and Kelly Walsh to earn a trip to the championship game. East beat Cheyenne South and Cheyenne Central on its way to the title matchup.
Thunder Basin started out with an 11-0 run and took a 16-10 lead after the first quarter. The Bolts stretched its lead to 32-23 going into the halftime break.
The lead grew to 12 points at the end of the third quarter before the Bolts were able to close out the game in the final eight minutes.
Senior Deegan Williams led the Bolts in scoring with 13 points, followed by senior Ethan Cox with 12, junior Kayden LaFramboise with 11 and senior McKale Holte with 10.
The win gives the Bolts the East No. 1 seed at next weekend's Class 4A state tournament in Casper. Thunder Basin will match up with West No. 4 seed Natrona County in the first round.
The Bolts and Mustangs will play at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Casper.
