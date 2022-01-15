The Gillette Wild junior hockey team celebrated two of its biggest wins of the season this weekend, but they didn't do it on their own.
The Wild played in front of close to 2,000 fans between Friday and Saturday, coach Ethan Hayes said. Gillette had a turnout of over 1,000 people at Saturday's game, breaking a franchise record for the 11-year-old program.
The Wild swept the No. 1 team in the Frontier Division, the Helena Bighorns, with a 4-3 overtime win Friday and another 4-3 overtime win Saturday. While Hayes would have loved to have closed both games out in regulation to save his blood pressure, Gillette was able to get the job done both nights to move to 31-3-1 on the season.
The weekend sweep of Helena moves Gillette into first place in the Frontier Division with 63 points on the season. The Bighorns fell one spot with 62 points after the two overtime losses.
Two players had perhaps their biggest shots in their junior hockey careers this weekend. Forward Will Blake scored the game-winner against Helena on Friday and forward Tristan Baker followed up with a game-winner of his own Saturday night.
"This was huge for sure," Baker said. "We definitely need to learn how to close out games in regulation. We were up 3-1 in both games but we got the two points and that's what we wanted."
The Wild are in the midst of its best season since coming to Gillette. While Hayes credits his team for battling both nights up until the final horn, he also credits the record-breaking crowd for Saturday's win to move them to first place in the division.
"The fans played a huge role in tonight's win," Hayes said. "We had over 1,000 people in here and it means the world to me that we have this much support from the city and from the community. It was definitely a game-changer."
On Friday, four players finished the game with four points, including Will Blake (one goal, one assist), Isaac Young (two assists), Declan Young (one goal, one assist) and Tucker Lien (one goal, one assist).
During Saturday's game, Blake (two assists) and Baker (one goal, one assist) led the way with two points each.
Jake Turek earned the win in net for game one with 29 saves on 32 shots. Jack Orchard was the winning goaltender in game two with 37 saves on 40 shots.
The Wild will return to the ice next weekend for another two-game home series with the Yellowstone Quake (8-21-2). Gillette and Yellowstone will play at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Spirit Hall Ice Arena.
