The Gillette College women's rodeo team is still leading the region while the men's team is making up ground in the standings after the third rodeo of the spring.
The Pronghorn girls came second in the Colorado State University rodeo over the weekend, just behind the University of Wyoming. The Cowgirls are in second place in the region and are making up ground on the first-place Pronghorns.
"It was a good showing on the girls side, but it wasn't a winning performance by any means," coach Will LaDuke said. "It was a little eye opening. We will have to have a couple good rodeos to get this regional championship."
LaDuke has high expectations for this year's women's team. A second-place finish is good, but not good enough. He has preached to his team to not be comfortable just making it to the short round. He wants the Pronghorns to take first in every event in every rodeo.
The weekend was still a success for Gillette. Haiden Thompson finished first in goat tying and Staheli Adams came fourth in the same event. Ellie Bard came second in the barrel racing and sixth in the breakaway roping. LaDuke said it was good to see Bard perform the way she did.
Gillette still maintains an over 600-point lead on UW, but the lead is shrinking. There are two rodeos left in the spring season and the Cowgirls are coming up fast.
"We have got to practice hard. We have two weeks to prepare for Casper," LaDuke said. "Last week was definitely eye opening. I feel like it set the tone for the next couple of weeks that we need to keep working on it and that nothing is given."
On the men's side, coach Will LaDuke said before the spring season that there was nowhere for the team to go but up. The team has gone up, considerably. Gillette is in sixth in the region with 1,215 points. Sheridan College is fifth with 1,520 points.
Gillette College's two Coopers were the driving force behind the men's finish. Filipek came first in the bareback riding Deveraux placed fifth in the tie down roping.
To qualify for the regional tournament, a team needs to be in the top two, which the Pronghorns are 2,600 points away from. Odds are slim that the team will qualify, but there are a few individuals that LaDuke believes could qualify on their own.
Cooper Filipek and Tanner McInerney are two Pronghorns that LaDuke believes can qualify individually. They would have to finish in the top three in the region in an event to qualify for that event.
Filipek is making his way up the standings but is working behind after missing the fall with an injury. His first-place finish at the CSU rodeo will go a long way toward qualifying. LaDuke said that it's obvious that Filipek is one of the best bareback riders in the region.
The last two rodeos of the spring season will take place in Casper starting April 14 with the season finale coming April 27 in Laramie.
