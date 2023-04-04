Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Windy early with off an snow showers. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy early with off an snow showers. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.