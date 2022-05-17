Avery Gray and Logan Brown both had the feeling that Friday wouldn’t be the last time the Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school softball teams would see each other this season.
The No. 1-ranked Camels and No. 2-ranked Bolts met for a crosstown doubleheader Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. Campbell County won game one 11-10 and Thunder Basin won game two 14-13.
Game one counted as a conference game and clinched the East Conference title for the Camels. The Camels will have the East No. 1 seed at next weekend’s state tournament after ending the season with a 11-1 conference record.
The Bolts finished the year 9-3 in conference play to earn the East No. 2 seed. Thunder Basin went into last year’s inaugural state tournament as the No. 1 seed but was eliminated after going 1-2 in the double-elimination bracket.
“Obviously we were all hoping to be the No. 1 seed because we were last year and being back-to-back No. 1 seeds in softball’s first two years would have been cool,” TBHS senior Logan Brown said. “But the No. 2 seed is still good and we all feel good about it. We fell apart last year and we’re coming back for redemption this year.”
Campbell County beat Thunder Basin on day two of last year’s state tournament on its way to winning Wyoming’s first ever state softball title. The Camels went into the tournament as the East No. 3 and won three games in a row on day three of the tournament to win the state championship.
Going into the this year’s tournament as the No. 1 seed will present a distinct advantage for the Camels this year. But the team still has to remain focused and take the marathon of a tournament one game at a time, CCHS sophomore Avery Gray said.
“We’ve lost a couple of starters because of injuries but everyone has stepped it up this year,” Gray said. “We know that since we’re the returning champions that everyone is going to be after us but we’ve done a good job of proving that we are the defending state champions for a reason.”
Both Brown and Gray are expecting a crosstown rematch at some point in this weekend’s state tournament. To add to the drama, the Camels and Bolts are both hosting the tournament on their home fields. A showdown between the two Gillette schools — who are the No. 1 and No. 2-ranked teams in the state — seems almost inevitable.
“We’re definitely expecting to see Thunder again at some point,” Gray said. “We’re definitely the two best teams in the state so far and that’s definitely nerve-wracking. To play each other again on our own home fields at state would be crazy.”
Brown noticed a few of her teammates were upset after Friday’s conference loss to the Camels. The senior reminded them that the state tournament will be the perfect opportunity to avenge the regular season loss.
“I just told everyone, ‘There’s still next week,’” Brown said. “We expect to see Campbell County again. It’s really nice to see that it’s the two Gillette teams both playing in Gillette at state and we know that it’s probably going to end up with us playing each other again.”
Gray always grew up dreaming of the day she would be able to represent the Camels in high school. It’s been a dream come true to be able to play softball for her high school for the past two seasons.
But Gray and her teammates aren’t just playing for fun. Campbell County is going into state with the goal of winning the school’s second consecutive state championship.
While six other teams also stand in the way, Gray knows Thunder Basin will be one of the biggest obstacles between repeating as state champions.
“Thunder Basin is definitely a good team and they have a whole team of hitters,” Gray said. “We fought for that No. 1 seed and now our goal is to win state. But our main goal is to go out there and win one game at time.”
Friday’s conference game was one of the best softball games Brown has ever played in. While the Bolts came away with the one-run loss, Thunder Basin was the only team to beat No. 1-ranked Campbell County in a conference game this season.
“I don’t think our team could have done anything different to win that game Friday,” Brown. “That’s one of the best games we’ve played in a long time and we played well together. It’s just the way it goes sometimes.”
The focus now shifts to the postseason. The state tournament will start at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
“Continuing to play as a team is the most important thing for us,” Brown said. “Our energy has to be 100% all the time. All of our mechanics are fine we just have to stick together as a team for one more week.
The double-elimination state tournament will run all day Friday and the championship game will be played at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Campbell County will start the tournament against West No. 4 seed Green River at 2 p.m. Thursday. Thunder Basin will play West No. 3 seed Rock Springs at 4 p.m. Thursday.
