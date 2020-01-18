With a quarter left to play, the Camels held a 14-point lead at Campbell County High School. They didn’t need to play exceptionally well, or even good.
Average would do to get the game closed out, but the Cobblers had other plans.
“Panic. There’s no other word to describe it,” Campbell County girls coach Mitch Holst said about the way the team played to end it on Friday. “We didn’t have to shoot birdie, we just had to not triple bogey.”
Rapid City Central’s Jordon Heckert took control of the final quarter and scored 12 points in the first six minutes of the quarter. But even with 1:30 left to play, Rapid City Central trailed 39-37.
Then Heckert stole the ball from Camel junior Liv Castellanos and ran down the court to score a fast-break layup at 1:06. On the next Camels inbound, the Cobblers stole the ball again, and Heckert was there beyond the three-point line to bury the shot to take her team’s first lead of the game, 42-39, with a minute left to play.
“The girls didn’t quit playing,” Cobbler coach Kraig Blomme said about his team. “Even when at multiple times it looked like we were way down, (the) girls kept playing great defense, took care of the basketball, and kept plugging away. ...
“When it mattered most, (Heckert) really turned it on.”
Camel junior Shaelea Milliron hit a layup with 30 seconds left before she fouled out, and Heckert responded by drawing a shooting foul and scoring both free throws.
Castellanos scored a layup and then the Cobblers scored two more free throws before taking a timeout with 9.7 seconds to play. The score was 46-43, and the Camels had to make a 3-point play to bring the game into overtime.
Castellanos brought the ball down the middle of the court, shook off a defender and dished the ball to freshman Madison Robertson, who was posted up deep in the corner near the Camel bench with.
“We had a play. Just get the ball to the shooters in the corner,” Castellanos said.
Robertson, who was 32% from three on the season before Friday, let loose a shot, and it hit the rim before bouncing down to the hands of Cobbler, and the final buzzer sounded.
With that, Campbell County (2-8) lost 46-43 to Rapid City Central (6-5), marking the team’s eighth loss in a row. Rapid City Central out-scored Campbell County 26-9 to pull off the victory.
“They just started pressuring us and we kind of got frantic with the ball,” Milliron said. “All of a sudden, once we got pressured we kind of freaked out and we didn’t know what to do.”
In the first quarter, the Camels scored 15 points while holding the Cobblers to three. By the end of the first half, the Camels led 25-14, and had only allowed three field goals on defense.
The Cobblers were bolstered by 26 free throw attempts, completing 18 of them. The Camels hit 4-5 free throws in the game.
Turnovers were a constant for each team during the game. CCHS turned the ball over 25 times, and Central had 17.
The Camels were led by Castellanos, who shot 6-14 from the floor and nabbed 13 points. She and sophomore Maddie Jacobson led with seven rebounds.
Senior Lauren Lacey and Milliron each scored nine points.
Holst said that the Camels have a sign that has the word “frantic” crossed off in the locker room because of how he’s noticed the inexperienced group can get out of control in clutch situations.
“The whole blue print is out the window when you get pressured and you turn it over that badly,” Holst said. “That was as big a collapse as I think I’ve ever seen.”
The Camel girls head to Rapid City on Saturday to play Rapid City Stevens at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.