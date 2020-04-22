Kaleb Lewis, a Gillette Roughriders outfielder and Thunder Basin High School senior, has committed to play baseball at Mount Marty College in Yankton, South Dakota.
Lewis said he also was considering other colleges, including junior college programs, but chose Mount Marty because of its culture. The school has been interested in signing him for awhile and he said there is a good chance he can get a lot of playing time.
“They had a lot of outfielders, seniors, that decided not to come back, so I guess it just gave me the best opportunity to play,” he said.
The Mount Marty Lancers are a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program competing in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. They had a 15-5 overall record in the 2020 season before college baseball was canceled. Last season, they went 25-21 overall, 16-12 in conference.
Lewis tallied a .327 batting average and a .465 on base percentage in last year’s American Legion varsity season. He also notched 46 RBIs. He also missed more than 20 games because of a knee injury, Riders coach Nate Perleberg said.
As a sophomore, Lewis was second on the team in RBIs with 54.
He said that he was thinking about pursuing a science major at Mount Marty.
He got his first at-bats on the Riders’ varsity squad when he was a freshman, but didn’t start until his sophomore year. He has been playing in the Gillette Post 42 American Legion system since seventh grade.
“The thing about Kaleb that makes him special is just the type of competitor he is and how hard he works, and nothing’s ever been handed to him,” Perleberg said. “He puts in a lot of time on his own. He had a great offseason.
“It’s guys like him especially that (make) you really want to fight for a season and do whatever we can to have something here, hopefully in the next month or so.”
Gillette Post 42 baseball, and every other American Legion baseball program in Wyoming, has been unable to play games, practice as a group or use team facilities so far this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Perleberg said he’s hopeful the Riders can still have a season and play about 50 games.
By this time last season, the Roughriders had already played 14 games.
“A drag is what it’s been,” Lewis said about not playing now. “I’m missing it. I’m missing the team. I’m missing the coaches and just being at the field every day.”
