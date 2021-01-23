The Campbell County High School girls basketball team improved to 2-0 in conference play with a 46-30 win over Kelly Walsh at home Saturday afternoon. The Camels moved to a 4-5 record on the season.
Kelly Walsh led the Camels 13-12 after the first quarter but the Camels took the lead going into halftime by holding the Trojans to just four points in the second period. Campbell County built a commanding lead in the second half by outscoring Kelly Walsh 18-5 in the third quarter.
The Camels' stingy defense held the Trojans to just 19% shooting from the field including 1-10 from 3-point range. Campbell County dominated the boards as well, out-rebounding Kelly Walsh 45-21.
Senior Shaelea Milliron led the Camels in scoring, scoring 16 points on 7-16 shooting while adding four rebounds and three assists. Behind Milliron in points for Campbell County was junior Maddie Jacobson with 10, Millie Riss with seven, Liv Castellanos with seven and Zoey Zimmerman with four.
As a team, the Camels shot 35% from the field and made 5-17 3-pointers while forcing 18 turnovers on defense.
The Camels are will move on to play crosstown rival Thunder Basin next, with a matchup at 6 p.m. Friday night at Thunder Basin.
