The Thunder Basin High School girls soccer team remained perfect on the year with a 5-0 win over Sheridan Tuesday night at home. The win brings the Bolts to a 5-0 record on the season.
Sophomore Eagan Clark got the scoring started for Thunder Basin with a goal in the 16th minute, assisted by junior Alex Michael. Clark then assisted on the next goal in the 40th minute scored by senior Peyton Roswadovski.
Michael grew the Bolts' lead to 3-0 with an unassisted goal in the 50th minute before Cena Carlson added another in the 67th minute off an assist by Macy Shomer.
Roswadovski capped off the scoring for Thunder Basin with her second goal in the 71st minute off an assist by Brooke Dunham.
Through the team's first five games, the Bolt defense and the combination of freshman goaltender Morgan Shirley and junior goaltender Kendra Michael have yet to allow a goal while the team's offense has outscored opponents 33-0.
The Bolts will take the weekend off before returning to action against Cheyenne South April 9 at TBHS.
