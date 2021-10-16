The Thunder Basin High School volleyball team split a pair of conference matches in Cheyenne over the weekend. The Bolts swept Cheyenne Central 3-0 on Friday and lost to East 3-0 on Saturday.
The Bolts went into the weekend ranked No. 5 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media volleyball rankings.
On Friday, Thunder Basin won the first set 25-14 and the second set 25-17. The Bolts were able to complete the sweep over Central with a 25-15 win in the third set.
Thunder Basin went on to face No. 3-ranked East on Saturday. The Thunderbirds won the first set 25-16 and the second set 25-21 before closing out the Bolts 25-23 in the final set.
The Bolts moved to 19-11 on the year and 5-3 in conference play. Thunder Basin will have two more matches next weekend to end the regular season.
The Bolts will host No. 2-ranked Kelly Walsh at 6 p.m. Thursday and Sheridan at noon Saturday at TBHS.
