Gabby Mendoza is confident going into the regional track meet next weekend in Casper.
The Thunder Basin High School junior is already pre-qualified for state in three events: the 100-meter hurdles, the 300-meter hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay. Her time of 45.56 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles is tied for the No. 1 in the state this year.
Her mark in the 300-meter hurdles also puts her name at the top of the TBHS record board, as 45.56 tops the old school record by 0.11 seconds.
“I was not expecting that,” Mendoza said of setting a new school record. “I felt like I had ran really well, but I was not expecting it. I felt really exciting and it definitely gave me a boost of confidence.”
Mendoza didn’t start running hurdles until her freshman year when friends urged her to try it. This is just her second season running hurdles after last year was canceled because of COVID-19.
“My freshman year, a lot of people told me that I’d be good at them and that I should try them, so I just decided to,” Mendoza said. “My freshman season I improved a lot, so I just stuck with it.”
Now holding the Thunder Basin school record in the 300-meter hurdles, Mendoza is far from regretting the decision.
A big boost in practice has been running with state champion Gabby Drube. Drube, a senior, recently committed to the University of Wyoming to run hurdles and Mendoza is picking her brain as much as she can during Drube’s final season at TBHS.
“She definitely does help me out a lot,” Mendoza said. “She helps motivate me and pushes me every single day. I’m really fortunate to be able to practice with her all the time.”
Looking forward to the regional and state meets, Mendoza is motivated to continue pushing her school record in hopes of bringing home some hardware at the end of the season.
“I’m really happy with where I am, especially considering I have another year still,” Mendoza said. “I just really am hoping to have a really great year next year as well.”
Four other TBHS school records set this season
The Thunder Basin girls track team has set four other school records this season.
Drube’s time of 14.99 in the 100-meter hurdles broke the old mark of 15.30 while Sydney Jackson’s height of 5 feet, 1 inch in the high jump broke the old record of 4-10.
The TBHS girls also have set two new school records in relay events. Mendoza and Drube, along with Jayden Friedly and Kailynne Fitzpatrick, set a new record in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4 minutes, 6.49 seconds, which topped the old record of 4:06.66.
Drube, Fitzpatrick, Friedly and Annakaye Pitter broke the record in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 49.46, which beat the old mark of 50.69.
The Class 4A Regional Track meet is Friday and Saturday at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper. The state meet will be the following weekend, also in Casper.
