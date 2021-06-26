The Post 42 American Legion baseball team is hosting the 36th annual Hladky Memorial Tournament this weekend at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The Roughriders, along with eight other teams, started pool play Thursday. Teams include Gillette, Jamestown (North Dakota), Williston (North Dakota), the Colorado Ducks, two teams from Excelsior, Minnesota, Gallatin Valley (Montana) and Premier West (Colorado).
Gillette went into the tournament having lost its last three games. The Roughriders dropped both games in a conference doubleheader in Sheridan on Tuesday, losing 4-3 and 13-3 after dropping 11-4 in the championship game to the Kansas Curve during a tournament in Jackson last weekend.
The Roughriders started pool play Thursday with a 10-8 loss to Excelsior No. 1 in extra innings. Gillette was winning 6-3 but allowed five runs in the top of the sixth inning and two more in the top of the ninth to start the tournament with a loss.
Gillette also played Jamestown in pool play Thursday night, losing 10-2.
The Roughriders were down 3-2 after five innings but allowed seven runs in the last two innings to drop their second game of the tournament.
Results from Friday night’s game against Williston weren’t available before print deadline.
The top 2 seeds from each pool will play in the semifinals at 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Placement games will be played all day Sunday until the championship game at 3:30 p.m.
The Roughriders are the defending champions of the tournament. Last year was the first time Gillette won the tournament since 2015.
