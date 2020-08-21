Both Campbell County High School tennis teams suffered losses on Friday morning to Jackson Hole High School.
Playing on the road after a doubleheader on Thursday, the boys were only able to win one match against Jackson while the girls won two.
The conference loss is the boys first on the young season.
During the boys 4-1 loss, the sole victory was from No. 1 doubles pair Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson. The senior duo won in three sets to maintain their undefeated record on the tennis courts so far this fall.
"We feel good. Obviously going 3-0 (Thursday and Friday), you can't do much better than that," Neary said. "We had a good day yesterday and coming into today's match we came out a little flat. But we know that we can improve on that.
"We're happy the way it went this week and we were able to get two pretty big conference wins."
Tanner Lemm fell short at No. 1 singles, losing 6-4 and 6-3. Juniors Jason Fink and Logan Dymond dropped a close match in the tiebreaker, losing 6-4 and 7-6 (9-7).
For the Camel girls, the team dropped their third straight dual by one match with a 3-2 loss to Jackson.
The two wins came from performances by No. 1 doubles team Livia Castellanos and Abi Neary as well as No. 3 doubles team Maddie Edwards and Taylor Kannaple.
The No. 1 doubles team won in two sets by a score of 6-3 and 6-1. Edwards and Kannaple beat Jackson's No. 3 doubles team in three sets, 7-5, 5-7 and 6-4.
Next up for Camels tennis will be a boys matches against Alliance and Scottsbluff (Nebraska) on Thursday. The girls next match will be at the South Dakota duals in Rapid City on Aug. 28.
