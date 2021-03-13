The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team ended the season on a high note, beating Star Valley 41-23 in the consolation championship of the state tournament Saturday afternoon in Casper.
While it may not have been the trophy team went into the tournament hoping to bring home, the Bolts bounced back strong after a first-round loss to Cody in the quarterfinals by winning its last two games of the season against Natrona County and Star Valley.
In the consolation championship, Thunder Basin started the game with a 10-0 run and didn't allow a point in the first quarter. After taking a 17-8 lead into halftime, the Bolts' lead continue to grow in the second half where Thunder Basin outscored Star Valley 24-15 to win the consolation bracket.
Leading in scoring was senior Gabby Drube with 12 points, followed by senior Sydney Solem with ten and sophomore Joelie Spelts with eight.
It was the last game for the Bolts' seven seniors, which included Drube, Solem, Brady Deimling, Breckyn Hamlin, Kinsley Larson, Brooke Conklin and Kate Hladky.
The Bolts finished the season 21-3.
