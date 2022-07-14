The Post 42 American Legion baseball team split a pair of conference games against Sheridan on the road Thursday night. The Roughriders had a big 7-6 comeback win in game one but fell 3-2 in extra innings in game two.
In game one, Sheridan took a big 4-0 lead early in the first inning but Gillette was able to halve the lead with two runs in the top of the third. The Troopers plated two more runs between the third and fourth innings to take a 6-2 lead going into the final stretch.
The Roughriders’ offense came alive in a timely manner and scored three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to take a 7-6 lead going into the bottom half of the final inning. Freshman Grayson Sargent was able to close out the game on the mound with a perfect seventh inning to seal the win.
Cory Schilling tied the game 6-6 in the top of the seventh on an RBI single before Jason Fink drove in the game-winning run on a bases-loaded walk. Fink led the team with four RBIs at the dish followed by Cory Schilling with two and Riley Schilling with one.
Karver Partlow earned the win on the mound with no runs allowed on two hits in one inning of relief. Leigton Holden ended with a no decision after allowing six runs on eight hits while striking out three in five innings of work.
The dramatics from game one carried into the nightcap for another competitive game between the two teams. Both teams scored one run in the first and one run in the fourth to send the game into extra innings with a 2-2 tie.
Gillette had a quality scoring opportunity in the top of the eighth with the bases loaded but couldn’t convert to keep the game deadlocked going into the bottom half. Sheridan was able to load the bases before scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch to end the game with a 3-2 win.
Fink had yet another strong performance on the mound but took the loss. He allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits while striking out eight in 7.1 innings of work and retired 13 straight batters going into the eighth inning.
Riley Schilling and Aiden Petersen each drove in one run apiece. Gillette out-hit the Troopers 6-5 but committed three errors defensively.
The split moves the Roughriders to 44-20 on the year and 9-1 in conference play. Gillette will return to the field for its final two regular season home games this weekend.
The Roughriders will host Rock Springs for senior night at 4 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Post 42 will finish out the regular season with a conference doubleheader on the road against No. 1-ranked Cheyenne on Tuesday. The Sixers will host Gillette at 3 and 5:30 p.m.
The Class AA state tournament will be July 25-29 in Sheridan.
