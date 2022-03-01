The Gillette Wild junior hockey team’s best season in franchise history is far from over.
The Wild ended the regular season with a two-game sweep of the Badlands Sabres this weekend in South Dakota. Gillette beat the Sabres 6-1 on Friday and 3-2 in an overtime shootout Saturday night.
The two wins pushed the Wild’s record to 41-4-2 at the conclusion of the regular season. Gillette finished the season tied with the Helena Bighorns for first place in the Frontier Division with 84 points.
Helena (41-3-2) holds the tiebreaker over Gillette with one less loss and four regular season wins over the Wild.
The Wild will go into the NA3HL Fraser Cup Playoffs as the No. 2 seed and will have a first-round bye. Gillette will host its first playoff game of the season March 11 at Spirit Hall Ice Arena, managing partner Dwayne Dillinger said.
Forward Declan Young is in his third season playing in Gillette and is tied for first in scoring in the NA3Hl with 88 points. Young, who broke the Wild’s program record for points earlier this season, will enter the playoffs with 48 goals and 40 assists.
Tucker Lien and Isaac Young — Declan’s younger brother — are also in the league’s top 20 in scoring. Lien is 11th with 71 points (25 goals, 46 assists) and Isaac is 19th with 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists).
Gillette’s goaltender tandem of Jake Turek and Jack Orchard are both in the top 10 in the league. Turek is sixth with a 1.81 goals against average and Orchard is seventh with an average of 1.89.
Turek has a 19-3-1 record with two shutouts and a .939% save rate in net. Orchard is 19-1-1 with three shutouts and has a .932% clip.
The Wild’s historic season has seen the team break its own attendance record multiple times. Gillette will look to do it again during the playoffs later this month.
The top 8 teams in the Frontier Division qualified for the Fraser Cup Playoffs. Gillette will play the lowest-seeded team remaining after the first round of the playoffs. Playoff series are a a best-of-three series.
