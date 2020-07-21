Dalton McInerney was one of the best heavyweight wrestlers in Wyoming over the past two years and now he’s going to achieve a dream that he’s had since his eighth grade year.
After back-to-back state runner-up finishes, the Thunder Basin High School graduate is headed to Kansas this fall to wrestle for Colby Community College.
“It’s giving me a new adventure in wrestling, because it’s going to be a new league, new ordeals for me and new challenges,” McInerney said. “I’m very excited to see what I can do. I hope I do very well against college kids.”
Unlike many wrestlers who begin their careers as age 4 or 5, McInerney didn’t step onto the mat until seventh grade.
He used that year to get used to the rough and tough sport, then he began to discover his dominant form in eighth grade. From that point on, McInerney said he knew he loved wrestling and that he wanted to wrestle throughout his prep years and then in college somewhere.
In high school, McInerney quickly made the varsity team as a freshman at Campbell County High School and got his first taste of the 4A state wrestling tournament.
The powerful wrestler made the choice to switch to TBHS as a sophomore, following the addition of the new high school. A new school and coaching staff didn’t stop him from progressing, though, and McInerney worked himself into a third-place state finish at 285 pounds.
Winning a state championship became the goal the next two years. McInerney’s powerful, often-dominant style pushed him into the title match during his junior and senior seasons.
But that’s where he found heartbreak and lost in the final match of the season both years to finish as the Class 4A runner-up. McInerney’s final record as a junior was 22-6 and 44-4 as a senior. In both years, he pinned all of his opponents at state until 3-0 and 7-6 losses in the finals.
Although both seasons ended in disappointment, his powerful exhibition during the two years was still enough to draw the attention of multiple junior college coaches.
After being recruited by multiple community colleges, McInerney settled on Colby Community College and recently made the decision official.
When he was choosing a college, McInerney wasn’t just concerned about the school’s wrestling program. He wants to be a history teacher, so the educational programs were just as important to him.
Colby Community College, which has been in the top 25 NJCAA ranks in the past, also has the educational programs McInerney was looking for. He’ll pursue a teaching degree in history. If he doesn’t like that, he can switch his focus to his backup plan, which is to be a shop or welding teacher.
“I was looking at schools with good teaching programs and a good wrestling program so I could put the two together” McInerney said. “Colby has the best option for me, so I went with them.”
When he was talking to the coaching staff, McInerney especially liked the practice schedule the team goes through. He said they have an hour-long practice in the morning and then another two hours in the afternoon, “so I get plenty of practicing going on.”
The work will start before he gets to Kansas, though. His goal for college wrestling is to continue the improvement he’s seen during his six-year wrestling career and earn All-American during his two years at Colby.
Even with the COVID-19 pandemic making it hard for athletes to stay in shape, McInerney has been doing his best since the high school season ended at the end of February.
Some of the things McInerney wants to improve on before he gets to Kansas is his speed and quickness, which will allow him to wrestle the way he wants to.
“My wrestling is, I like to go and attack them and not wait for them to do something,” he said.
McInerney said he’s been exercising “here and there when I can,” but he’s also been preparing himself for the lifestyle switch. He said he doesn’t have any family or friends in Colby, Kansas or the surrounding area, so he’s trying to make sure all his ducks are in a row before he heads east for the school year.
“I’ll be out there by myself," McInerney said. “It’ll be a fun, new experience. … I’ll see how well I do with it.”
