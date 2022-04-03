The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school track and field teams competed in the Jerry Campbell Invitational this weekend in Buffalo. The Bolts girls finished second as a team with a score of 114.20.
The Camel girls finished third with a score of 85.70, the Bolts boys finished sixth with a score of 61 and the Camel boys finished ninth with a score of 44. The Camel girls won three events, the Bolts girls won two events and both boys teams won one event apiece.
For the Bolts girls, Jayden Friedly won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 46.52 seconds and the team of Friedly, Chloe Crabtree, Gabby Mendoza and Kailynne Fitzpatrick won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 50.56.
Mendoza finished second in the 300-meter hurdles (46.61) and second in the 100-meter hurdles (16.36), Friedly finished second in the 200-meter dash (26.61), Rylee Brandon finished second in the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 27.62 seconds, the team of Brandon, Friedly, Mendoza and Emelyn Schlekeway finished second in the 4x400-meter relay (4:10.80) and the team of Brandon, Abby Arnold, Madison Lubben and Megan Doherty finished second in the 4x800-meter relay (10:15.05).
Brandon finished third in the 400-meter dash (1:03.72) and fifth in the 1600-meter run (5:40.65), Katelyn Mansheim finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.16), Crabtree finished fourth in the long jump (15 feet, 1 inch), Adelynn Matthews finished fifth in the long jump (14-10.5) and Jalyn Shepherd finished fifth in the shot put (35-7).
For the Camel girls, Aja Robert won the triple jump with a distance of 32-8, McKenna Hayes won the shot put with a throw of 40-7 and the team of Madison Edwards, Kendra Jensen, Sophia Biggs and Shailee Parks won the 1600-meter sprint medley with a time of 4:44.25.
Jensen finished second in the 3200-meter run (12:30.06), Reese Dorr finished third in the pole vault (9-1) and Nyomi Moore finished fourth in the 200-meter dash (27.44). Dorr finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.38) and Madison Melinkovich finished fifth in the 3200-meter run (13.43.20).
For the Bolts boys, Steven Mansheim won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.97. Bradley Ekstrom finished third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.15 and the team of Ekstrom, Mansheim, Kayden LaFramboise and Gavin Oliver finished third in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.71.
Carter Matthews finished fourth in the 800-meter run (2:08.90) and fourth in the 1600-meter run (4:53.97), Patrick Hardesty finished fourth in the 3200-meter run (11.24.73), Mansheim finished fifth in the 300-meter hurdles (41.98) and Jesse Lujan finished fifth in the 110-meter hurdles (16.87).
For the Camel boys, the team of Ian Carter, Kody Kline, Trenton Rosenau and Drew Powers won the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.35. Carter finished third in the long jump (19-11), Deacon Cain finished third in the 3200-meter run (11:18.37) and Brayden Brastrup finished fourth in the discus (135-03).
Both the Camels and Bolts will return to the track next weekend. The Camels will participate in the Queen City meet Friday in Spearfish and the Bolts will run in the Kelly Walsh Invite on Saturday in Casper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.