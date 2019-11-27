All-state football action
Thunder Basin senior quarterback Mason Hamilton floats a pass to a receiver during the state championship game Nov. 16 in Laramie. Hamilton was selected first-team all-state for the second year in a row. Eight other Bolts also received first-team honors.

 News Record Photo/August Frank

Ten Gillette football players have been named as 4A first-team all-state selections — nine from Thunder Basin and one, senior Vijay Pitter, from Campbell County High School.

Leading the way for the runner-up Bolts is Caleb Driskill, who was voted as the 4A defensive player of the year and was a unanimous first-team all-state linebacker.

Midway through the season, TBHS coach Trent Pikula said that Driskill was “the best defensive player in the state” and that proved to be true.

Senior quarterback Mason Hamilton and senior wide receiver Blaine Allen returned to the first-team all-state list after making it as juniors. That was a testament to their willingness to keep working hard through the off-season after the success as juniors, Pikula said.

The other TBHS seniors selected to the first team were receiver Tanner Richards, left tackle Alec Ehrhard, defensive end Cameron Durgin, and cornerback Warren Carr.

The two junior selections were right guard Nate Jones and running back Jaxon Pikula.

Thunder Basin also had seven second-team all-state players, bringing the total to 16.

One of the selections that stood out to coach Pikula was Richards, who he thought deserved to be a first-team all-state player last year. This season, he was selected as both a receiver and a defensive back.

Having nine first-team all-staters — just one shy of state champion Sheridan’s 10 — was a testament to the run the Bolts had this season.

“When you have team success, you have individual awards,” coach Pikula said. “These seniors were sophomores when we opened the doors to this program and they’ve been a huge part of our success.”

The one gripe coach Pikula had was about the voting was in regards to his standout defensive tackle, Dalton McInerney. He thought McInerney was a first-teamer this season, but only made the second team.

Vijay Pitter’s huge year on the ground for Campbell County couldn’t be ignored. Despite spending portions of multiple games injured, he was the No. 1 running back at the end of the regular season, and went on to finish behind Sheridan’s Garrett Coon after playoffs.

“He had a really good season. He was second in the state and only played six games in total,” CCHS coach Andrew Rose said. “You’re looking at a kid who barreled through and if we would’ve averaged out his stats per game, he would’ve blown ol’ (Garrett) Coon out of the water.”

Rose said the Camels missed out on a few more first-team selections by a couple of votes. Senior offensive lineman Dale Eliason and junior linebacker Hunter Kramer were second team.

However, he understood that the lack of votes was the product of a lack of wins on the season.

“It’s kind of that Catch-22 when you have good athletes, but go 2-8 and finish as the No. 8 seed. You miss out. … It’s, ‘to the victor go the spoils’ as far as (all-state) votes,” Rose said.

Caleb Driskill, No. 21

Thunder Basin High School

Position: Linebacker

Grade: Senior

Accolades: Defensive Player of the Year, unanimous first-team all-state selection, Casper Star-Tribune’s Super 25 first team and DPOY.

Stats: 13.2 tackles per game (No. 1 in 4A), 24.4 defensive points per game (No. 1), 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, four blocked punts (No. 1)

Notes: Driskill’s 158 tackles on the season were 31 more than the next highest player in 4A. He finished his high school career with a 20-tackle performance in the state championship.

Mason Hamilton, No. 1

Thunder Basin High School

Position: Quarterback

Grade: Senior

Accolades: First-team all-state QB, 2018 unanimous first-team all-state, first-team Super 25 selection.

Stats: 27 TDs (No. 3 in 4A)/13 interceptions, 213.4 passing yards per game (No. 3), 57% completions, long TD — 83 yards

Notes: It is Hamilton’s second straight first-team selection. He finishes his career as one of two quarterbacks to start more than one game for Thunder Basin. The last game of his Bolts career was a four-touchdown performance in the state championship while battling an injured shoulder.

Blaine Allen, No. 2

Thunder Basin High School

Position: Wide receiver/defensive back

Grade: Senior

Accolades: First-team all-state receiver, second-team all-state defensive back, 2018 unanimous first-team all-state receiver, Super 25 second-team selection

Stats: 50 receiving yards per game (No. 8 in 4A), five TDs (No. 8), 167 yards per reception (No. 2), 600 receiving yards (No. 6)

Notes: It is Allen’s second first-team all-state selection in a row at receiver. He was also a second-team selection for playing safety and cornerback for the Bolts this season. He scored Thunder Basin’s final TD of the season in the state title game.

Tanner Richards, No. 20

Thunder Basin High School

Position: Wide receiver/defensive back

Grade: Senior

Accolades: First-team all-state receiver, first-team all-state defensive back, Super 25 second-team selection

Stats: 70.7 receiving yards per game (No. 3 in 4A), 848 receiving yards (No. 3), 10 TDs (No. 3), 15.4 yards per reception (No. 4), six interceptions (No. 1) 6.1 tackles per game

Notes: Richards was Thunder Basin’s only player selected to the first-team all-state team on offense and defense. He caught five of his 10 touchdowns on the season during the semifinal and state championship.

Warren Carr, No. 5

Thunder Basin High School

Position: Defensive back

Grade: Senior

Accolades: First-team all-state defensive back, second-team all-conference receiver

Stats: Eight pass breakups (No. 2 in 4A), 79 defensive points per game (No. 37), 49.3 receiving yards per game (No. 9), three touchdowns

Notes: Carr had the state’s second-longest touchdown reception of the season, an 83-yard catch and run from Mason Hamilton. He was also part of the No. 2 pass defense in the state and a secondary that forced the most interceptions in 4A (20).

Cameron Durgin, No. 82

Thunder Basin High School

Position: Defensive end

Grade: Senior

Accolades: First-team all-state defensive lineman

Stats: 4.1 tackles per game (No. 6 on team), six tackles for loss (No. 4), two sacks (No. 3), two receiving touchdowns

Notes: Durgin was one Thunder Basin’s main pass rushers and edge setters for the Bolts this season. He was also a useful tight end at times, catching two touchdowns on his four total receptions. TBHS finished with the No. 2 overall defense.

Alec Ehrhard, No. 52

Thunder Basin High School

Position: Left tackle

Grade: Senior

Accolades: First-team all-state offensive lineman

Stats: Part of the No. 3 passing offense in 4A (220 yards per game) and No. 7 rushing offense (146.3 yards per game)

Notes: Ehrhard was Thunder Basin’s only offensive linemen to return with varsity starting experience this season. He was the leader of the group and the Bolts’ rushing and passing production both steadily improved as the season went on.

Nate Jones, No. 75

Thunder Basin High School

Position: Right guard

Grade: Junior

Accolades: First-team all-state offensive lineman, unanimous first-team all-conference lineman

Stats: Part of the No. 3 passing offense in 4A (220 yards per game) and No. 7 rushing offense (146.3 yards per game)

Notes: Jones was one of four Thunder Basin offensive linemen that had to step in with almost zero varsity experience at the start of the season. The Bolts’ rushing and passing production both steadily improved as the season went on and Jones was a unanimous selection for the all-conference team.

Jaxon Pikula, No. 28

Thunder Basin High School

Position: Running back

Grade: Junior

Accolades: First-team all-state running back

Stats: 99.1 rushing yards per game (No. 4 in 4A), 16 touchdowns (No. 2), 1,189 rushing yards (No. 3), 129 receiving yards (No. 5 on team)

Notes: Pikula played his best football near the end of the season. During the final week of the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs, he racked up almost 500 yards to go with five touchdowns. He had to carry the load for the final eight weeks of the season after teammate Tyson Edwards was hurt.

Vijay Pitter, No. 11

Campbell County High School

Position: Running back

Grade: Senior

Accolades: First-team all-state running back, Super 25 second-team selection

Stats: 112.9 rushing yards per game (No. 2 in 4A), 6.3 yards per carry (No. 3), 13 touchdowns (No. 3), 1,129 rushing yards (No. 4)

Notes: Pitter finished the regular season as the No. 1 rusher in 4A, but Sheridan’s Garrett Coon’s big postseason overtook him. Pitter also was hurt for portions of three games this season. He had the state’s biggest rushing game all season with 233 yards and four touchdowns against Cheyenne South.

For full list of all-conference selections, see this story on gillettenewsrecord.net.

gillettenewsrecord.net.

4A All-conference football

East Conference

Defensive Player of the Year: Caleb Driskill, Thunder Basin (Unanimous Pick)

Lineman of the Year: Tanner Bullock, Cheyenne Central

Offensive Player of the Year: Dawson Macleary, Cheyenne Central

Coach of the Year: Trent Pikula, Thunder Basin

First team quarterbacks: Dawson Macleary, Cheyenne Central; Mason Hamilton, Thunder Basin

Second team quarterback: Harrison Taubert, Natrona County

First team running backs: Jaxon Pikula, Thunder Basin; Carter Lobatos, Cheyenne Central, Dante Wallace, Natrona County; Tyson Edwards, Thunder Basin

Second team running backs: Cam Burkett, Kelly Walsh; Braxton Bundy, Natrona County; Hunter Lunberg, Thunder Basin; Emory Yoosook, Kelly Walsh

First team wide receivers: Blaine Allen, Thunder Basin; Andrew Johnson, Cheyenne Central; Tanner Richards, Thunder Basin; Cooper Quig, Natrona County; Brady Storebo, Cheyenne Central

Second team wide receivers: Koby Kelly, Natrona County; Warren Carr, Thunder Basin; Roman Overstreet, Natrona County; Myllian Allison, Natrona County; Dylan Catlin, Thunder Basin

First team tight ends: Brock Storebo, Cheyenne Central (Unanimous pick); Dyse Shepard, Thunder Basin

Second team tight ends: Johnathon True, Natrona County; Cameron Durgin, Thunder Basin

First team offensive line: Nate Jones, Thunder Basin (Unanimous pick); Phoenix Wilson, Natrona County; Alec Ehrhard, Thunder Basin; Jimmy Koenig, Cheyenne Central; Christian Martinez, Cheyenne South; Jace George, Natrona County; TJ Wilson, Cheyenne Central; Colton Crowley, Thunder Basin

Second team offensive line: Colter Helm, Natrona County; Kameron Engle, Thunder Basin; Chance Burton, Kelly Walsh; Scott O’Dell, Thunder Basin; Griffin Belaski, Cheyenne South; Marc Clemow, Thunder Basin

First team defensive line: Cameron Durgin, Thunder Basin; Tanner Bullock, Cheyenne Central; Nicholas Frimml, Natrona County; Dalton McInerney, Thunder Basin; Johnathon True, Natrona County; Gavin Thomas, Kelly Walsh; Joey Koestlecky, Cheyenne Central

Second team defensive line: Christian Martinez, Cheyenne South; Gavin Carroll, Thunder Basin; Dyse Shepard, Thunder Basin; Sam Jeffrey, Natrona County; Phoenix Wilson, Natrona County

First team linebackers: Caleb Driskill, Thunder Basin (Unanimous Pick); Carter Lobatos, Cheyenne Central; David Miller, Natrona County; Dominick Bradach, Natrona County; Kevin Anderson, Kelly Walsh; Colton Randall, Thunder Basin

Second team linebackers: Jon Vroman, Cheyenne Central; Phoenix Buske, Kelly Walsh; Hunter Lunberg, Thunder Basin; Joe Hanson, Cheyenne South

First team defensive backs: Tanner Richards, Thunder Basin; Wilsk Jackson, Natrona County; Warren Carr, Thunder Basin; Andrew Johnson, Cheyenne Central; Cari Wright, Cheyenne South; Blaine Allen, Thunder Basin

Second team defensive backs: Jevon Davis, Kelly Walsh; Nathaniel Talich, Cheyenne Central; Cooper Quig, Natrona County; Dylan Catlin, Thunder Basin; Isaac Palomo, Natrona County

First team kick/punt return specialist: Isaiah Haliburton, Thunder Basin (Unanimous Pick)

Second team kick/punt return specialist: Cam Burkett, Kelly Walsh

First team kicking specialist: Ben Hoppens, Natrona County (Unanimous Pick)

Second team kicking specialist: Garner Gauthier, Thunder Basin

First team punter: Garner Gauthier, Thunder Basin

Second team punter: Jevon Davis, Kelly Walsh

First team at-large offense: Harrison Taubert, Natrona County (Unanimous Pick)

Second team at-large offense: Warren Carr, Thunder Basin

First team at-large defense: Phoenix Buske, Kelly Walsh

Second team at-large defense: Hunter Lunberg, Thunder Basin

West Conference

Defensive Player of the Year: Garrett Coon, Sheridan (Unanimous Pick)

Lineman of the Year: Ethan Johnson, Sheridan (Unanimous Pick)

Offensive Player of the Year: Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne East (Unanimous Pick)

Coach of the Year: Jeff Mowry, Sheridan

First team quarterbacks: Graedyn Buell, Cheyenne East (Unanimous Pick); Jacob Boint, Sheridan

First team quarterbacks: Seth Hymas, Rock Springs; Kaden Race, Campbell County

First team running backs: Garrett Coon, Sheridan (Unanimous Pick); Christian Anderton, Cheyenne East; Vijay Pitter, Campbell County; Collin Madsen, Rock Springs

Second team running backs: Izak Aksamit, Sheridan; Landon Toth, Rock Springs; Will Miller, Campbell County; Colter Nunn, Laramie

First team wide receivers: Chance Aumiller, Cheyenne East (Unanimous Pick); Jackson Hesford, Cheyenne East; Justis Reese, Rock Springs; Janson Adair, Laramie; Toby Jacobs, Sheridan

Second team wide receivers: WR – 2nd Team: Zach Wilcox, Campbell County; Ox Schroeder, Cheyenne East; Favor Okere, Rock Springs; Brock Steel, Sheridan

First team tight ends: Ryan Sessions, Sheridan (Unanimous Pick); Isaac Shoenfeld, Rock Springs

Second team tight ends: Julian Vigil, Cheyenne East; Cadon Shaklee, Rock Springs

First team offensive line: Ethan Johnson, Sheridan (Unanimous Pick); Randon Gresham, Rock Springs; Quinton Mangus, Sheridan; Dakota Heckman, Cheyenne East; Dale Eliason, Campbell County; Aiden Montoya, Cheyenne East; Carson Tyler, Rock Springs; Kyan DeBernardi, Rock Springs

Second team offensive line: Calvin Webb, Laramie; Joel Sayer, Sheridan; Julian Yates, Cheyenne East; Zach Higgins, Cheyenne East; Mark Wilson, Campbell County; Justin Vela, Sheridan

First team defensive line: Quinton Mangus, Sheridan (Unanimous Pick); Randon Gresham, Rock Springs; Ethan Johnson, Sheridan; Julian Vigil, Cheyenne East; Zach Higgins, Cheyenne East; Chris Larsen, Sheridan; Avery Maslen, Rock Springs

Second team defensive line: Carson Tyler, Rock Springs; Calvin Webb, Laramie; Bradley Whitright, Cheyenne East; Jamen Livingston, Laramie

First team linebackers: Garrett Coon, Sheridan (Unanimous Pick); Trey Bower, Cheyenne East; Chase Petty, Rock Springs; Hunter Kramer, Campbell County; Ryan Sessions, Sheridan; Shay Ellis, Cheyenne East

Second team linebackers: Blaine Richards, Rock Springs; Camden McArthur, Sheridan; Colter Nunn, Laramie; Dawsen Hayden, Campbell County

First team defensive backs: Chance Aumiller, Cheyenne East (Unanimous Pick); Toby Jacobs, Sheridan; Jackson Hesford, Cheyenne East; Favor Okere, Rock Springs; Kyle Meinecke, Sheridan; Justis Reese, Rock Springs

Second team defensive backs: Janson Adair, Laramie; Ox Schroeder, Cheyenne East; Zach Wilcox, Campbell County; Reese Osborne, Sheridan

First team kick return specialist: Carter McComb, Sheridan (Unanimous Pick)

Second team kick return specialist: Jackson Hesford, Cheyenne East

First team kicking specialist: Michael Greer, Sheridan (Unanimous Pick)

First team kicking specialist: Ox Schroeder, Cheyenne East

First team punter: Cole Micheli, Cheyenne East (Unanimous Pick)

Second team punter: Vijay Pitter, Campbell County

First team at-large offense: Izak Aksamit, Sheridan (Unanimous Pick)

Second team at-large offense: Ox Schroeder, Cheyenne East

First team at-large defense: Ox Schroeder, Cheyenne East

Second team at-large defense: Camden McArthur, Sheridan

For complete all-conference list, go to Gillettenewsrecord.com

