Ten Gillette football players have been named as 4A first-team all-state selections — nine from Thunder Basin and one, senior Vijay Pitter, from Campbell County High School.
Leading the way for the runner-up Bolts is Caleb Driskill, who was voted as the 4A defensive player of the year and was a unanimous first-team all-state linebacker.
Midway through the season, TBHS coach Trent Pikula said that Driskill was “the best defensive player in the state” and that proved to be true.
Senior quarterback Mason Hamilton and senior wide receiver Blaine Allen returned to the first-team all-state list after making it as juniors. That was a testament to their willingness to keep working hard through the off-season after the success as juniors, Pikula said.
The other TBHS seniors selected to the first team were receiver Tanner Richards, left tackle Alec Ehrhard, defensive end Cameron Durgin, and cornerback Warren Carr.
The two junior selections were right guard Nate Jones and running back Jaxon Pikula.
Thunder Basin also had seven second-team all-state players, bringing the total to 16.
One of the selections that stood out to coach Pikula was Richards, who he thought deserved to be a first-team all-state player last year. This season, he was selected as both a receiver and a defensive back.
Having nine first-team all-staters — just one shy of state champion Sheridan’s 10 — was a testament to the run the Bolts had this season.
“When you have team success, you have individual awards,” coach Pikula said. “These seniors were sophomores when we opened the doors to this program and they’ve been a huge part of our success.”
The one gripe coach Pikula had was about the voting was in regards to his standout defensive tackle, Dalton McInerney. He thought McInerney was a first-teamer this season, but only made the second team.
Vijay Pitter’s huge year on the ground for Campbell County couldn’t be ignored. Despite spending portions of multiple games injured, he was the No. 1 running back at the end of the regular season, and went on to finish behind Sheridan’s Garrett Coon after playoffs.
“He had a really good season. He was second in the state and only played six games in total,” CCHS coach Andrew Rose said. “You’re looking at a kid who barreled through and if we would’ve averaged out his stats per game, he would’ve blown ol’ (Garrett) Coon out of the water.”
Rose said the Camels missed out on a few more first-team selections by a couple of votes. Senior offensive lineman Dale Eliason and junior linebacker Hunter Kramer were second team.
However, he understood that the lack of votes was the product of a lack of wins on the season.
“It’s kind of that Catch-22 when you have good athletes, but go 2-8 and finish as the No. 8 seed. You miss out. … It’s, ‘to the victor go the spoils’ as far as (all-state) votes,” Rose said.
Caleb Driskill, No. 21
Thunder Basin High School
Position: Linebacker
Grade: Senior
Accolades: Defensive Player of the Year, unanimous first-team all-state selection, Casper Star-Tribune’s Super 25 first team and DPOY.
Stats: 13.2 tackles per game (No. 1 in 4A), 24.4 defensive points per game (No. 1), 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, four blocked punts (No. 1)
Notes: Driskill’s 158 tackles on the season were 31 more than the next highest player in 4A. He finished his high school career with a 20-tackle performance in the state championship.
Mason Hamilton, No. 1
Thunder Basin High School
Position: Quarterback
Grade: Senior
Accolades: First-team all-state QB, 2018 unanimous first-team all-state, first-team Super 25 selection.
Stats: 27 TDs (No. 3 in 4A)/13 interceptions, 213.4 passing yards per game (No. 3), 57% completions, long TD — 83 yards
Notes: It is Hamilton’s second straight first-team selection. He finishes his career as one of two quarterbacks to start more than one game for Thunder Basin. The last game of his Bolts career was a four-touchdown performance in the state championship while battling an injured shoulder.
Blaine Allen, No. 2
Thunder Basin High School
Position: Wide receiver/defensive back
Grade: Senior
Accolades: First-team all-state receiver, second-team all-state defensive back, 2018 unanimous first-team all-state receiver, Super 25 second-team selection
Stats: 50 receiving yards per game (No. 8 in 4A), five TDs (No. 8), 167 yards per reception (No. 2), 600 receiving yards (No. 6)
Notes: It is Allen’s second first-team all-state selection in a row at receiver. He was also a second-team selection for playing safety and cornerback for the Bolts this season. He scored Thunder Basin’s final TD of the season in the state title game.
Tanner Richards, No. 20
Thunder Basin High School
Position: Wide receiver/defensive back
Grade: Senior
Accolades: First-team all-state receiver, first-team all-state defensive back, Super 25 second-team selection
Stats: 70.7 receiving yards per game (No. 3 in 4A), 848 receiving yards (No. 3), 10 TDs (No. 3), 15.4 yards per reception (No. 4), six interceptions (No. 1) 6.1 tackles per game
Notes: Richards was Thunder Basin’s only player selected to the first-team all-state team on offense and defense. He caught five of his 10 touchdowns on the season during the semifinal and state championship.
Warren Carr, No. 5
Thunder Basin High School
Position: Defensive back
Grade: Senior
Accolades: First-team all-state defensive back, second-team all-conference receiver
Stats: Eight pass breakups (No. 2 in 4A), 79 defensive points per game (No. 37), 49.3 receiving yards per game (No. 9), three touchdowns
Notes: Carr had the state’s second-longest touchdown reception of the season, an 83-yard catch and run from Mason Hamilton. He was also part of the No. 2 pass defense in the state and a secondary that forced the most interceptions in 4A (20).
Cameron Durgin, No. 82
Thunder Basin High School
Position: Defensive end
Grade: Senior
Accolades: First-team all-state defensive lineman
Stats: 4.1 tackles per game (No. 6 on team), six tackles for loss (No. 4), two sacks (No. 3), two receiving touchdowns
Notes: Durgin was one Thunder Basin’s main pass rushers and edge setters for the Bolts this season. He was also a useful tight end at times, catching two touchdowns on his four total receptions. TBHS finished with the No. 2 overall defense.
Alec Ehrhard, No. 52
Thunder Basin High School
Position: Left tackle
Grade: Senior
Accolades: First-team all-state offensive lineman
Stats: Part of the No. 3 passing offense in 4A (220 yards per game) and No. 7 rushing offense (146.3 yards per game)
Notes: Ehrhard was Thunder Basin’s only offensive linemen to return with varsity starting experience this season. He was the leader of the group and the Bolts’ rushing and passing production both steadily improved as the season went on.
Nate Jones, No. 75
Thunder Basin High School
Position: Right guard
Grade: Junior
Accolades: First-team all-state offensive lineman, unanimous first-team all-conference lineman
Stats: Part of the No. 3 passing offense in 4A (220 yards per game) and No. 7 rushing offense (146.3 yards per game)
Notes: Jones was one of four Thunder Basin offensive linemen that had to step in with almost zero varsity experience at the start of the season. The Bolts’ rushing and passing production both steadily improved as the season went on and Jones was a unanimous selection for the all-conference team.
Jaxon Pikula, No. 28
Thunder Basin High School
Position: Running back
Grade: Junior
Accolades: First-team all-state running back
Stats: 99.1 rushing yards per game (No. 4 in 4A), 16 touchdowns (No. 2), 1,189 rushing yards (No. 3), 129 receiving yards (No. 5 on team)
Notes: Pikula played his best football near the end of the season. During the final week of the regular season and the first two rounds of the playoffs, he racked up almost 500 yards to go with five touchdowns. He had to carry the load for the final eight weeks of the season after teammate Tyson Edwards was hurt.
Vijay Pitter, No. 11
Campbell County High School
Position: Running back
Grade: Senior
Accolades: First-team all-state running back, Super 25 second-team selection
Stats: 112.9 rushing yards per game (No. 2 in 4A), 6.3 yards per carry (No. 3), 13 touchdowns (No. 3), 1,129 rushing yards (No. 4)
Notes: Pitter finished the regular season as the No. 1 rusher in 4A, but Sheridan’s Garrett Coon’s big postseason overtook him. Pitter also was hurt for portions of three games this season. He had the state’s biggest rushing game all season with 233 yards and four touchdowns against Cheyenne South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.