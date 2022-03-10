The Campbell County High School girls basketball team played a solid game defensively but struggled offensively to fall 51-27 to Cody in the Class 4A state quarterfinals Thursday in Casper.
The Camels went into the matchup as the East No. 4 seed and the Fillies were the West No. 1 seed after going undefeated in the regular season and winning the Class 4A West regional championship last weekend.
Campbell County had an impressive eight minutes to start the game and led 17-13 after the first quarter before an offensive stalemate took place in the second quarter. Both teams combined for just two points in the second period — both of which came from Cody at the free throw line with 19 seconds left — to give the Camels a 17-15 lead going into halftime.
Cody took control of the game in the second half and outscored the Camels 17-5 in the third quarter. The Camels were held to just five points between the second and third quarters.
The Fillies were able to maintain the lead by scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to close out the game 51-27.
Sophomore Cami Curtis led the Camels in scoring with seven points, followed by junior Madison Robertson and freshman Kaylie Neary with five points apiece.
Campbell County will move to the consolation semifinals to play Green River at 9 a.m. Friday. The Wolves lost 47-38 to Thunder Basin on Thursday.
Cody will play the Bolts at 4:30 p.m. in the semifinals Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
