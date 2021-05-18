The first high school softball season has reached the state tournament and both Thunder Basin and Campbell County high schools will be playing for the chance to win the sport’s first state title in Wyoming history.
Thunder Basin claimed the No. 1 seed out of the East with a 10-2 conference record. While the Camels qualified for state, Campbell County ended the season in a three-way tie with Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central for the No. 2 seed with 8-4 conference records.
The first tiebreaker was the team’s record against the highest ranked conference opponent, which was Thunder Basin. East and Campbell County both split 1-1 with the Bolts during the regular season but Central was 0-2 which made the Indians the No. 4 seed in the state tournament.
To decide the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, the tiebreaker went to total runs scored in conference games, according to WyoPrep.com. East had 107 runs while the Camels had 95 to drop Campbell County to the East No. 3 seed in the state tournament.
The tournament will start Thursday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The bracket includes four teams from the East conference and four from the West and is double elimination format.
Thunder Basin will go into the tournament having won its last seven games. The Bolts haven’t loss since April 30.
As the East No. 1 seed, the Bolts will lineup against West No. 4 seed Rock Springs (6-7) in the first round. The two teams will play at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Thunder Basin didn’t see Rock Springs in the regular season. If the Bolts get by the Tigers, they will play the winner of West No. 2 seed Cody (11-3) and East No. 3 seed Campbell County.
While the Bolts only lost two conference games all season, the Camels were responsible for one of them last month.
Going into state, the Camels have dropped five of their last eight games. Campbell County was swept by Thunder Basin in a doubleheader Friday night to end the regular season.
The Camels will have the task of getting by a strong Cody team in the first round. Campbell County will play the Broncs at 4 p.m. Thursday.
If Campbell County can beat the Broncs, a rematch with crosstown Thunder Basin could be waiting for them as they both play on their home field.
Another team to look out for in the West is Kelly Walsh (12-1). The Trojans were a perfect 10-0 in conference play during the regular season.
The state championship game will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. If the losing team hasn’t lost in the tournament before the championship game, a second game will be play immediately after.
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will hope to be one of the teams playing in that final game of softball’s inaugural season.
