Two seniors at Thunder Basin High School committed to run in college this week.
Rylee Brandon signed to Eastern Washington University in Cheney, Washington. She will run cross-country and track as a preferred walk-on with the possibility of earning an athletic scholarship after her freshman year. The Eagles are in the Big Sky Conference at the Division 1 level.
Carter Matthews will run cross-country and track at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa. The Chargers compete in the GPAC Conference at the NAIA level.
Brandon going Division I
Brandon has been running since the sixth grade. She remembers her first running coach giving everyone who showed up to tryouts the option to chose between running sprints, hurdles or long distance.
Brandon chose long distance because there were fewer kids in the line.
“I looked at the long line of sprinters and hurdlers and at that point I was still pretty shy,” Brandon said. “So I thought, ‘Let’s give distance a try.”
The decision has stuck for the last seven years. Brandon has slowly grown into one of Thunder Basin’s top long distance runners in both track and cross-country.
Brandon was a competitive swimmer for eight years but gave the sport up after her sophomore season to focus on cross-country during the fall. She learned quickly in high school that she would need to dedicate all three sports seasons to running in order to get to the level she needed to be to be recruited by a Division I college.
The decision was made easier after a visit to EWU’s campus. She immediately felt at home in Cheney and even got to try on some athletic attire to take photos of what she could potentially look like as an Eagle.
The campus visit sealed the deal for Brandon and was a big part in her decision to commit to the school this week.
“I knew for a fact that I wanted to run in college,” Brandon said. “After visiting different schools, I just felt a sense of family at Eastern Washington. The team was super nice and the coaches were taking me around campus on a tour and just really broke down the school for me.
“I just felt a sense of family and community when I was there. I just loved the program and also the academic side that they have to offer.”
Brandon will major in exercise science and minor in psychology. She plans to work toward the school’s graduate program for physical therapy.
“I always joke that as an athlete I’ve injured myself enough to get used to the physical therapy world,” Brandon said. “I’ve always just found an interest in how tools and rehab can aid the body back to capacity.”
Brandon’s favorite part about running for the Bolts has been building relationships with both her teammates and other distance runners around the state. With the decision now behind her, Brandon’s focus now is to trim her times down as much as possible to prepare her for the competition she’ll soon see in college.
“I’m definitely thankful and very excited,” Brandon said. “I’ve always been curious to see how fast my times can get and how competitive they can be. I feel like college will be that next step to get me there. I’m excited to see what my body can do and what I’m able to achieve.”
Brandon finished third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 22.80 seconds at the indoor state track meet in March. She was also on the Bolts second-place 4x800-meter relay team (9:57.11) and third-place 4x400-meter relay team (4:15.76).
In the fall, Brandon finished 29th at the Class 4A state cross-country meet with a time of 21.15.09.
As a junior, Brandon finished sixth in 800-meter run at last year’s outdoor state track meet (2.24.61) and eighth in the 800-meter run at last year’s indoor state track meet (2:36.54). She also helped the Bolts finish third in the 4x800-meter relay with a time of 10:21.27.
Matthews heading east
Matthews went into his senior year at Thunder Basin fully expecting it to be the last time he ran competitively.
Like Brandon, Matthews ran on the Bolts cross-country team in the fall and the indoor track team in the winter. He’s now in his final season running in long distance events for Thunder Basin’s outdoor track team.
Matthews was contacted by a coach from Briar Cliff at the end of his senior cross-country season. He finished 65th with a time of 19:01.99 in Ethete.
“The coach called me and we talked for a bit and he was from Wyoming so we kind of connected that way,” Matthews said. “I took a visit there and I liked the campus and I liked their coaching styles.”
Matthews started his running career in seventh grade after realizing he was too small to play football in the fall. With a passion for sports, the Bolt senior knew he needed to find another sport to keep him busy during the fall season.
Matthews immediately fell in love with the challenges of cross-country. Six years after getting his start in running long distance, Matthews looks forward to continue to push himself both mentally and physically at the college level.
“I wasn’t expecting to run in college,” Matthews said. “I’m excited to continue doing it. I like how mentally challenging it is because that part is kind of fun to me. I like having to pretty much mentally break myself during races.”
Matthews will study criminal justice and psychology in the classroom. Watching shows about police detective work piqued his interest in pursuing in a career centered around helping other people.
Matthews will continue running long distance events during his college track and field career. He’ll also compete on the school’s cross-country team.
“Thunder Basin prepared me really well for this,” Matthews said. “The coaches are really good and really helpful. They definitely always pushed us to do our best.”
