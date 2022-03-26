The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team split its first two conference games of the season at home this weekend. The Bolts beat Cheyenne East 2-0 on Friday night and lost to Cheyenne Central 1-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Against East, junior Caleb Howell put the Bolts up 1-0 with a goal just 36 seconds into the game. Senior goaltender Carl Gray made a pair of clutch saves in the final 5 minutes of the first half including one on an 18-yard free kick to maintain the Bolts lead going into the halftime break.
In the second half, Howell nearly put the Bolts up 2-0 twice but struck the crossbar 5 minutes into the second half before hitting the left post 18 minutes later. With less than 6 minutes left in the game, James Graham sent in a corner kick and Cade Ayers headed the ball in to give the Bolts the 2-0 lead. Thunder Basin held onto the two-goal lead the rest of the way.
In Saturday's game against Central, both teams were held scoreless through the first 74 minutes of the game. Tied 0-0 with 5:30 left in the second half, Central broke the tie with a goal that was later called off with an offside call. But 20 seconds later, the Indians were able to find the back of the net again to score the game's only goal for the 1-0 win.
The Bolts fell to 1-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. Thunder Basin will return to the field next weekend for a pair of home conference games.
Thunder Basin will host Laramie at 6 p.m. Friday and Cheyenne South at 2 p.m. Saturday at TBHS.
