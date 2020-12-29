Tuesday night was by far the toughest test for the No. 3-ranked Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team so far this season. Going against a University of Wisconsin commit who stands at 6-foot-7, the Bolts fell to Yankton High School (South Dakota) 65-50 for the team's first loss of the young campaign.
Matthew Mors gave the Bolts the test they wanted this early in the season. The senior, who will play for the Badgers in college next year, put up 31 points against Thunder Basin, including 19 points in the first half.
The Bolts struggled to get into a shooting rhythm throughout the entire game. Juniors McKale Holte and Deegan Williams led in points for Thunder Basin with 17 points each.
Out of the Bolts' 17 made field goals, seven of them came from behind the arc. The Bolts held the game close going into halftime down 31-21, but the game slowly got out of reach as Mors found his shooting rhythm for Mitchell.
Now sitting at a 4-1 record on the season, Thunder Basin will go into day two of the I-90 Challenge Basketball Tournament with a matchup against Mitchell (South Dakota) at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
