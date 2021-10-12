Traveling youth soccer teams from Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana battled through the inclement to participate in the Meyer Dana Orthodontic Class tournament this weekend in Gillette.
Nearly 2,000 players from 145 teams were divided into five different age groups for both boys and girls. Games were played at Bicentennial Park, Gillette College, Thunder Basin High School and the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
Out of the 145 teams, roughly 130 traveled from outside Gillette, organizer Brian Hokanson said.
“It’s a great experience for the kids,” Hokanson said. “We travel a lot all around the state and region and it’s always nice to be able to bring the teams here. ... Now the tournament just keeps growing and we have more and more teams coming because they’re seeing how great our facilities are.”
The tournament ran all day Saturday and Sunday. The five different age brackets include U8, U10, U12, U14/15 and U19.
