The Campbell County High School boys basketball team improved to 10-6 on the season with a 53-39 win over Kelly Walsh on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Camels took a 29-22 lead into halftime and outscored the Trojans 24-17 in the second half to get to 3-2 in conference play. Campbell County shot 21-43 (49%) from the field while forcing 24 turnovers on defense.
The Camels did commit 20 turnovers of their own on offense and were out-rebounded by Kelly Walsh but the team shot well enough to keep a safe lead throughout the second half.
Leading in scoring for Campbell County was senior Luke Hladky with 22 points, followed by senior Austin Robertson with 10 and senior Jefferson Neary with six.
The Camels, who reentered the WyoPrep.com coaches and media boys basketball rankings this week at No. 5, will host cross-town Thunder Basin to end the regular season this week.
The No. 4-ranked Bolts and Campbell County will play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at CCHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.