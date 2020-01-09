The K2 Technologies Clash soccer tournament, hosted by the Gillette Edge Soccer Club, returns to the Cam-plex Friday through Sunday.
There are 63 teams from Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana signed up, and about 500 players of all ages are expected to compete in the tournament, Kevin Couch of Gillette Edge said. It will be played on six arenas that are about the size of a basketball court at Wyoming Center on sport court flooring.
The age groups are 8U, 10U, 12U, 16U, 19U and two adult age groups. It is a five-on-five tournament, and games will be continuously playing.
This is the second annual K2 Technologies Clash hosted by the Gillette Edge at Cam-plex. Couch said that the goal of Gillette Edge is to make this indoor soccer tournament into one of the largest in the region.
“It’s the best facility of any that we play in, in the region,” Couch said. “It’s one of those things where if we can continue to grow and get the word out for this tournament, and manage good dates and marketing, our goal is to make this one of the top tournaments in a five-state region.”
Couch said that the tournament is more of a “festival-type atmosphere” because all six arenas are under one roof. They can have live music and fans can watch from the stands. There will be a live stream of the tournament as well, Couch said.
For more information on the tournament contact tournament director Brian Hokanson at 307-660-9137 or edgetournamentdirector@yahoo.com, or Kevin Couch at 307-682-5161 or kevin.couch@anbbank.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.