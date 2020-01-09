Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Some sun this morning with increasing clouds this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 33F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will taper off to light snow late. Low 8F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.