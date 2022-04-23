The Campbell County High School softball team won a pair of games this weekend to improve to 8-0 on the season in conference play. The Camels beat Cheyenne Central 9-2 and Cheyenne East 8-2 on Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
The Camels went into the weekend ranked No. 1 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media softball rankings. Campbell County was scheduled to play East on Saturday but moved the game to Friday because of weather.
The Camels started Friday with a rematch of last year's state championship with the Indians. Campbell County brought the bats out early and plated five runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control of the game. The Camels out-hit Central 12-3 and scored two more runs in both the fifth and sixth inning to secure the win.
Addy Rambo led Campbell County with four RBIs including a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. Avery Gray drove in two runs and Natalie Clonch and Lanae Kimbley drove in one run apiece.
Gray earned the win on the mound with a complete-game three-hitter. She allowed two earned runs in seven innings while striking out 14.
The Camels moved on to play Cheyenne East in the nightcap Friday. Campbell County's bats stayed hot and the team out-hit the Thunderbirds 11-7.
After trailing 2-0 in the first inning, the Camels plated seven runs between the second and third inning to take a commanding lead. Kimbly and Rambo led the team with two RBIs apiece at the plate.
Gray threw another complete game against East. She allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits while striking out 15 of the 29 batters she faced.
The Camels (13-4) will return to the field for a crosstown doubleheader with Thunder Basin on Tuesday. The No. 2-ranked Bolts will host Campbell County at 4 and 6 p.m. at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
